No U.S.-EU trade deal without agriculture: U.S. official

Ted McKinney, United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs delivered the keynote address at the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) annual conference 'From Trade Wars to Consumer Trust: The Challenge For Agri-Food' at the Killashee Hotel in Naas today. Pic Finbarr O'Rourke
Ted McKinney, United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs delivered the keynote address at the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) annual conference 'From Trade Wars to Consumer Trust: The Challenge For Agri-Food' at the Killashee Hotel in Naas today. Pic Finbarr O'Rourke

Andrea Shalal

The United States will not reach a trade agreement with the European Union if agriculture is not included, a senior U.S. Agriculture Department official told reporters on Thursday.

Ted McKinney, undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, said he was highlighting common ground between the two sides during meetings with lawmakers, government officials and private industry in Brussels, Rome and Geneva.

Europe, a top U.S. trading partner, has offered to start negotiations with the United States about removing import duties on industrial goods, but those talks have not begun in earnest as the two sides argue about the issue of market access for agriculture.

Washington says it should be part of the talks, but the EU has not included agriculture in its mandate for the talks.

The discussions are part of a deal struck last year between European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump, under which the United States agreed not to impose punitive tariffs on EU car imports while the two sides worked to improve transatlantic trade ties.

“I do not think we will reach an agreement if agriculture is not included,” McKinney told reporters on a teleconference during his visit to Brussels, citing concerns raised by U.S. lawmakers and Trump.

He further said the two sides were working “much more closely together than not” on the issue of modernizing and reforming the World Trade Organization.

The EU is worried that the United States has taken unilateral action against China on the issues of unfair state subsidies and forced technology transfers instead of going through the WTO, which Washington believes is an organization working on outdated rules that do not address modern trade challenges.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

McKinney also said some European countries were expressing interest in acceptance of gene editing, a new technology that he said could sharply increase crop yields.

“I’ve been encouraged,” McKinney said. “This is a technology that they don’t want to miss out on. How they get there is very much to be determined. It is a not a fait accompli.”

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in 2018 that gene-editing techniques are subject to regulations governing genetically modified crops, which will limit gene-editing in Europe to research, while barring its use in commercial crops.

McKinney said the United States had seen the value of the technology and stood ready to help the EU as it worked through issues surrounding the new technology.

Biotechnology and new farming practices could also help sharply reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters

Macron warns he won't sign Mercosur deal if Brazil leaves climate accord
There are constant queries about farm succession

Alarm bells raised on succession as just 15pc of farmers have a plan in place
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia

'A Mercosur deal and hard Brexit would be a double hit for Irish beef' - Bord Bia...
A second placing under the share redemption scheme will take place in November 2019.

Kerry Co-op to pay €619.50 for each co-op share under the share redemption...
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.

Department demands refund of GLAS cash from farm businesses
Bord Bia's Tara McCarthy. Photo: Alan Rowlette

70pc of Irish agri food companies are stockholding due to Brexit - Bord Bia...
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Beef bailout battle moves up a gear


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'Welcome to 'Treasure Island' where retailers, not...
Riverside: Stokestown House is located near New Ross and is bounded by woodland that sweeps down to the River Barrow

Top-quality land by the banks of the Barrow
Éoin ÓSé, farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers.Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

Mercury rises to 28C: We're 'sitting on the edge of a hotplate' as Ireland bakes
This 40 month old Charolais cross heifer, weighing 625Kg, sold for €1150 at Carlow Mart. Photo Roger Jones.

Pics and Prices: Mart trade on a downward slope at a rate of knots
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Michael Sohn/AP)

Glyphosate use will eventually end, Merkel says
Denis O'Sullivan taking part in the Sheep Shearing and woll handling Championships at the 2011 Sheep and Wool festival in Cillin Hill Kilkenny over the weekend. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

Sheep farmers turn to the Greens for help on wool prices
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

81,000 face paying thousands 'just to connect to broadband'