Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 25 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'No chance of altering offer of 99,000t Mercosur beef quota' - Brazilian foreign minister

A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Anthony Boadle and Jake Spring

Negotiators of a free trade deal between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur want to wrap up by September, but differences over beef, sugar and the auto industry could dash those hopes, Brazilian foreign minister Aloysio Nunes said.

Issues over intellectual property, rules of origin and marine shipping services also need to be nailed down, Nunes said in an interview on Thursday.

“The EU has not responded to moves by Mercosur as we had expected,” he said.

Mercosur has asked for a 15-year transition period for the import of European vehicles and auto parts, up from the 10 years originally proposed, to cushion the impact on its industry. In return, it has offered a generous quota for imports from Europe during the transition that “practically annuls” its effect, he said.

EU resistance to open access to some Mercosur food exports remains a central obstacle to completing the long-delayed agreement that has been under negotiation since 1995.

Nunes said he did not see any chance of altering the quota offered by the EU commission for imports of Mercosur beef of 99,000 tonnes a year, which is less than the European offer made in 2004. But Mercosur insists on that quota entering tariff-free.

The same goes for Mercosur sugar, which will have a 150,000 tonne per year quota but must still pay a tariff of 98 euros per tonne, which would make it hard to compete in the competitive European sugar market, Nunes said.

“If they offer us a quota, it should be a real quota free of tariffs, not a fictitious quota,” he said.

Also Read

Nunes said the Mercosur group of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the world’s fourth largest trading bloc, offered the EU a great market of middle class consumers eager to buy European products.

Since trade negotiations with the United States were frozen after Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory, the EU has struck trade deals with Japan and Mexico, and Mercosur is next on its list.

In terms of tariff reduction, it could be the bloc’s most lucrative trade deal to date, with the savings potentially three times greater than for deals with Canada and Japan combined.

Nunes said Brexit would have no impact on the EU-Mercosur agreement, other than serving as the basis for a future negotiation with Britain.

“Boris Johnson told me when he was minister that the EU accord would be the ‘minimum standard’ for a Mercosur-Britain deal,” Nunes said.

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Pat Cronin with his son Cormac on the family farm at Kilnamatyra, Co Cork PHOTO: DENIS BOYLE

'This has been the worst year in my 25 years' farming'
Kyle Hayes of Limerick celebrates following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The siege of Limerick is over - now let us shout our name with pride...

175ac with plenty of dairy potential in Tipperary
This house at Horetown, Foulksmills in Co Wexford comes with 32ac of grazing land with river frontage, 12 stables, a 14,000 sq. ft. indoor arena and a workshop space.

Beat the competition with your own indoor arena on this farm
 Stock photo

Farmer facing third spell in jail over failure to remove cattle from land...
Phil Hogan

Commission give 'signal of agreement' to proposed GLAS flexibilities in...
Hundreds turned out in Sligo to protest against the closure of rural post offices. Photo: James Connolly

Farmers express deep concern at the planned closure of over 160 rural...