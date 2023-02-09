Farming

NI agriculture expected to have only 1% decrease in emissions over next decade

Niamh Campbell

Agriculture in Northern Ireland has seen emissions increase by 7% between the base year of 1990 and 2020, according to a new report from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Based on the projections published on Thursday, the sector can expect to see a decrease of only 1% between 2020 and 2031, meaning it would have an overall projected rise in emissions of 6% between 1990 and 2031.

