New study into Covid outbreaks a meat plants

The re-circulation of chilled air in plants has been identified as key risk factor.

A planned new study into Covid outbreaks at meat plants has been 'cautiously' welcomed.

Meat processors became critical blackspots for the transmission of Covid-19 early in the pandemic leading to calls for investigations into the sector.

The new research comes after the Department of Agriculture conducted a pilot study (during July/ early August 2020) in a single affected plant as a feasibility assessment of in-depth retrospective investigation.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalougue said that although the findings were preliminary and only represented one affected plant at one specific point in time, they corroborated other international findings highlighting a particular risk in meat plants relating to the re-circulation of chilled air in those working areas where meat is cut and packaged.

The Department, senior UCD academics and other partners in Ireland, Northern Ireland and overseas have since made a grant application to Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) sought funding for further studies.

This research consortium also includes the research group and meat processor involved in the investigation of a large outbreak in a German meat processing plant.

"As a result of this application, funding will be made available from 1 December to hire dedicated researchers to work with relevant state agencies and meat plant operators on a comprehensive suite of solutions to control and prevent COVID-19 in food businesses and other workplaces," the Minister said.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy TD, cautiously welcomed the commitment he secured that an investigation into the transmission of Covid-19 in meat processing plants.

However, he also raised a number of concerns, particularly in relation to the earlier pilot study.

“There were a number of outbreaks in Meat Plants since that period and if sampling was not carried out at these factories, it will limit the potential of this investigation from the beginning.

“An investigation is also only as good as the action it delivers, and I am cognisant that this government has chosen to disregard recommendations of several studies carried out with regard to meat plants in the past," he said.

Mr Carthy also said he was surprised that while the Minister chose to focus on the likely significant transmission vector of chilled air re-circulation, no reference is made to any other potential modes of transmission such as the working and living conditions of workers.

“The Minister references a research group involved in a large scale study of an outbreak within a meat plant in Germany. It appears that he is alluded to research I cited at the Covid Committee,

“I would therefore draw the Ministers attention to the finding that while other factors such as shared accommodation or travel to work did not appear to play a role in the initial outbreak, they may well have been a ‘confounding factor in the context of the second, larger outbreak'.

“The Minister should not seek to pre-empt the findings of this investigation, and certainly not when the case may be that part of the solution may be improving the lot of those workers at risk within these meat plants," he said.

Online Editors