Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 2 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture appointed

Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has today announced the appointment of Brendan Gleeson as the new Secretary General of the Department, following approval by the Government.

Minister Creed said he was delighted to welcome Brendan Gleeson as Secretary General of the Department.

"He has been an important part of the Department’s senior management team for a number of  years and I am confident that under his stewardship the Department can continue to deliver for the Irish agriculture, food and fisheries sectors.

"In his most recent role as Assistant Secretary Brendan Gleeson had responsibility for EU and International Affairs, and Brexit; previously he has been responsible for the development of the livestock  and food sectors, and he played a prominent role in delivering a significant reform of the Common Agricultural Policy during Ireland’s Presidency of the European Union in 2013. 

"While this is a time of some uncertainty, I am confident that, under his leadership, and given his vast experience the Department will overcome the challenges facing it and capitalise on the opportunities ahead.

"I wish to acknowledge the leadership and ambition shown by Aidan O’Driscoll while he was Secretary General of my Department and I wish him well in his new appointment. I would also like to thank Kevin Smyth for running the Department in the interim period to today.”

A career Civil Servant, Brendan Gleeson has served in a number of Government Departments and in the European Commission.

Currently responsible for  International Trade, EU Affairs, Brexit and Dairy Controls , he has also had responsibility as Assistant Secretary General for the development of the food and livestock sectors, Horse and Greyhound Racing Development and is a member of the Teagasc Authority.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy.

Beef Forum goes ahead but farm leaders won't be there
Sean Devine

‘Beef farming is hard work but I’m loving every minute of it...’
Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Storm Ali taught this dairy farmer a 'powerful' lesson
97pc of cattle herds are designated as bTB-free.

Radical TB plan could restrict reactor herds
Stock image.

Letter: How many people would give up the use of their tractor for weeks...
Huber Technik cow mattress

New mattress to give home comforts to cows
Even a modestly sized contracting outfit can very quickly run up a fuel bill of €80,000 or €90,000.

Petrol, diesel, coal to go up in Budget