New agricultural course hopes to find Ireland's next generation of agri-entrepreneurs

An agricultural course with a difference is calling on entrepreneurs to apply with the aim of unlocking a new generation of agri-tech innovators in Ireland.

The Masters in AgInnovation will be offered by NUI Galway over a 12 month period of distance learning.

Dr Paul Flynn of TechInnovate at NUIG told FarmIreland that while Ireland has a reputation for producing world-renowned agri companies such as Dairymaster and Kerry Group, it is important that entrepreneurs with start-up ideas are supported in order for this reputation to grow. “Ireland has the potential to be an agri-tech island and our success so far has been world renowned. We want to help start-ups and see a turn from what we already have to what we can do to build on our international reputation," he said.

Dr Flynn added that while the course is undoubtedly agriculturally focused, it will accept people from all backgrounds as long as they have an idea they can prove that will work. “We have four modules. The first is called “Needs Finding” and this is where students will have to park their idea and go out in the field and prove to us that it is viable not just in Ireland but abroad also,” he said.