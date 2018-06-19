Farm Ireland
New agricultural course hopes to find Ireland's next generation of agri-entrepreneurs

NUI Galway
NUI Galway
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

An agricultural course with a difference is calling on entrepreneurs to apply with the aim of unlocking a new generation of agri-tech innovators in Ireland.

The Masters in AgInnovation will be offered by NUI Galway over a 12 month period of distance learning.

Dr Paul Flynn of TechInnovate at NUIG told FarmIreland that while Ireland has a reputation for producing world-renowned agri companies such as Dairymaster and Kerry Group, it is important that entrepreneurs with start-up ideas are supported in order for this reputation to grow.

“Ireland has the potential to be an agri-tech island and our success so far has been world renowned. We want to help start-ups and see a turn from what we already have to what we can do to build on our international reputation," he said.

Dr Flynn added that while the course is undoubtedly agriculturally focused, it will accept people from all backgrounds as long as they have an idea they can prove that will work.

“We have four modules. The first is called “Needs Finding” and this is where students will have to park their idea and go out in the field and prove to us that it is viable not just in Ireland but abroad also,” he said.

“The second module is 'Concept/Idea Generation' and is where students will have to prove that their product is a solution to a problem. The next module will see students apply for Enterprise Ireland funding or EU funding to prove that it is a real product where they can make real money and the fourth will be a thesis submission which will be a scientific report showing how product development is on track."

The one-year programme  is supported by Springboard. it is delivered through a distance education model which provides the learner with flexibility in choosing when and where they wish to study, and allowing them to continue to engage in their day-to-day activities within the agricultural domain.

For industry employees, 10pc of the fees will be paid by their employer.

For more information about the course contact Dr Paul Flynn, TechInnovate, NUI Galway at paul.flynn@nuigalway.ie or 091 493929.


Online Editors

