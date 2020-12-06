Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

My Week: How Covid has seen this turkey farmer cut his bird numbers by 30pc to make the maths work

Eoin Sharkey explains how Covid-19 has affected his free-range turkey farm, how he prizes flavour, welfare and provenance, how he has reduced mortality rates, and how Brexit could harm his business

Flavour and welfare: Eoin Sharkey with turkeys on his Maperath Farm near Kells, Co Meath Photos: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Flavour and welfare: Eoin Sharkey with turkeys on his Maperath Farm near Kells, Co Meath Photos: Gerry Mooney

Flavour and welfare: Eoin Sharkey with turkeys on his Maperath Farm near Kells, Co Meath Photos: Gerry Mooney

Flavour and welfare: Eoin Sharkey with turkeys on his Maperath Farm near Kells, Co Meath Photos: Gerry Mooney

Sam Wheeler

Eoin Sharkey has managed to sell all of his free-range turkeys in this Covid-shrunken Christmas market, but his profits have still been hit hard by the pandemic.

And that’s before you even get to his mobile farm — educating children about farming at schools and public events — which usually accounts for around 70pc of his income. This has been “dead in the water”, with not a single show this year.

Privacy