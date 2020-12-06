My Week: How Covid has seen this turkey farmer cut his bird numbers by 30pc to make the maths work

Eoin Sharkey has managed to sell all of his free-range turkeys in this Covid-shrunken Christmas market, but his profits have still been hit hard by the pandemic.

And that’s before you even get to his mobile farm — educating children about farming at schools and public events — which usually accounts for around 70pc of his income. This has been “dead in the water”, with not a single show this year.

In the summer, after 10 years of gradually expanding his turkey numbers on 20-acre Maperath Farm near Kells in Co Meath to “a few hundred”, Eoin made the decision to cut them by around 30pc, in the hope of selling most of them directly to customers, rather than via third-party retailers — high-end sellers, such as Avoca.

“On last year’s maths, I’d have to sell six birds into retail to make the same profit as one bird direct,” he explains.

Restrictions and general concerns about the pandemic mean that there will be fewer extended gatherings this Christmas, and consequently far fewer turkeys bought. So Eoin had to re-think his plans.

“I don’t think I would have been able to grow my direct sales that much, so I’ve sold around 40pc into retail again this year,” he says.

However, Eoin is confident of selling far more turkeys directly next year. He reckons Irish consumers are becoming more aware of the provenance of what they eat.

“We feel it’s very important for people to be able to find out where their food comes from, to know they are supporting something produced in Ireland,” he says.

“We’ve built up a reputation where people are coming to us now. We get a huge amount of repeat customers. We’ve been doing it nine or 10 years, and the first year was the hardest.

“Nobody had any faith. An auntie of mine said, ‘oh no, I couldn’t buy a turkey off you, I’ve bought it off the same butcher for the last 15 years’. I said, ‘you do realise, it could be from a different place every year — he’s just buying it off whoever will sell it to him the cheapest?”

Eoin stresses that his turkeys — and the geese he also farmed this year — are ‘more free range’ than your average free-range bird

“We focus on welfare and flavour. The birds are reared way above the minimum standard of free-range — they have a lot more outdoor area and a lot more space in the shed.”

He also points out that unlike a lot of free-range turkeys, his birds — from five different breeds —are not de-beaked. This enables them to enjoy a much more varied diet.

This includes kale, brassicas, cabbage, soyas and sunflowers and apples, all grown in the paddock, as well as their staple feed of grains.

Plus pumpkins left over from neighbour Tom Dillon of Alright Pumpkin. (I help out ‘The Pumpkin King’ at Halloween and he helps me at Christmas,” says Eoin. “It’s like an olden-day bartering economy.”)

The reason turkeys are debeaked is to stop them pecking each other. To prevent this happening, Eoin gives them plenty of space, gets them outdoors for as long as possible and monitors them regularly.

“We hang things in the barn for them to peck at, like CDs, bits of plastic, nettles etc — rather than pecking each other,” says the 43-year-old father of three, adding that one of the big challenges of turkey farming is simply keeping them alive.

“They are so delicate. They arrive as one-day-old chicks.

“We’ve had incidents with microlites and hot air balloons flew over, where we’ve had devastating losses. They see them, panic and run; they can run into a corner and squash each other.

“They’re not famed for their intelligence.”

Learning all the time, Eoin says the mortality rate is down to 4-5pc, and a lot of work goes in to that.

“For the first few weeks, you’re getting up in the middle of the night, you’re getting up in the middle of the night and checking them,” he says.

“Then it starts to get a bit easier. Then as you come up to Christmas, it ramps up. There’s probably two or three hours a day in it at this time of year.

“Because we don’t use antibiotics, we have to be very proactive about health. You have to go round looking at dung samples, to make sure the mix of feed you’re giving them isn’t too rich.

“You need to spend about 20 minutes a day walking through them all, making sure they are healthy, they are not getting bullied or pecked, that they’re not getting lame.”

Disease has rarely been a problem, although Eoin says he has “tightened bio-security” this year, to keep avian flu away. Foxes took four geese and 13 chickens last week, and Eoin’s biggest worry is stray dogs.

About a week before Christmas he takes his flock to a specialist slaughterhouse, Hogan’s, nearby.

“We have our own refrigeration here, and we hire refrigerated transportation for deliveries, and we get staff here to get the place cleaned up.

"We put Christmas lights up, get Christmas music on: people come here to pick up their turkeys and get a festive experience while they’re at it. Obviously this year we’ll have to have a few extra measures for Covid safety.”

If Eoin is optimistic about future Covid-free Christmases where consumers vote with their tastebuds and their consciences rather than just their wallets, there is another problem looming: Brexit.

Eoin imports his chicks via ferry from England (“it seems to be not commercially viable to operate a hatchery in Ireland,” he says), where the hatcheries are predicting problems bringing in the non-EU labour required to sex the turkeys.

“Sexing is very important,” says Eoin. “We only buy female turkeys, because there is so much more meat on a hen.”

Then there could be issues with veterinary certs and transport, which has to be uninterrupted, given the fragility of the chicks.

“I’m concerned that the price of the chicks will go up significantly next year, because they may have to come in from France on air freights,” says Eoin. “They already cost around €7 each.”

Even aside from Brexit, rearing and selling free-range turkeys seems to require a lot of effort.

“Is it worth it?” says Eoin. “Well, I’m never going be a millionaire out of it, but we do turkeys here because we enjoy doing it. We enjoy producing a premium product.”





