More Irish beef plants get China access

Other European Union suppliers gaining access to the Chinese beef market
Ciaran Moran

Additional Irish meat plants have been approved to export their product to China.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., announced that a further 3 Irish beef plants and 1 pigmeat plant have now been approved by the Chinese authorities and listed by CNCA, the Chinese Certification and Accreditation Agency, which is part of the recently established Chinese Agency, the State Market Regulatory Administration.

This will bring to eleven the number of Irish meat plants, excluding Coldstores, which are approved to export to China – six beef plants and five pigmeat plants.

This announcement follows closely on from the beef market opening in April and directly from the Ministerial discussions during the successful Trade Mission to China lead by the Minister in May.

During this mission it was agreed these plants had met the required standard and could be registered shortly.

Minister Creed said he is very pleased that the Chinese officials in CNCA have been able to complete this part of the registration process so quickly and efficiently, despite the wide range of countries seeking beef access to China and many demands on their time.

"It is a very significant sign of the respect for our food safety systems and of the high regard in which the entire Irish meat industry, from field and farmer through to fork is held.

“This is a testament to my Department’s work on market access in pursuing and advancing market access through both a wide range of technical and official work and also through relevant diplomatic and political channels. Increasing market opportunities for our exporters is a key component of the Food Wise 2025 strategy and our response to Brexit.

"The geographic spread of these plants, with knock on benefits to our farmers all across the country, is also notable.”  

Online Editors

