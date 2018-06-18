More Irish beef plants get China access

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., announced that a further 3 Irish beef plants and 1 pigmeat plant have now been approved by the Chinese authorities and listed by CNCA, the Chinese Certification and Accreditation Agency, which is part of the recently established Chinese Agency, the State Market Regulatory Administration.

This will bring to eleven the number of Irish meat plants, excluding Coldstores, which are approved to export to China – six beef plants and five pigmeat plants. This announcement follows closely on from the beef market opening in April and directly from the Ministerial discussions during the successful Trade Mission to China lead by the Minister in May.

During this mission it was agreed these plants had met the required standard and could be registered shortly. Minister Creed said he is very pleased that the Chinese officials in CNCA have been able to complete this part of the registration process so quickly and efficiently, despite the wide range of countries seeking beef access to China and many demands on their time.