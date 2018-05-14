More Irish beef plants gain access to Chinese market

On the first day of the Trade Mission to China beef Market access was confirmed for a number of additional Irish beef plants.

On the first day of the Trade Mission to China beef Market access was confirmed for a number of additional Irish beef plants.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed met with his counterpart, the Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Minister Han Changfu, and also the Minister for a newly established Chinese Agency, the State Market Regulatory Administration, Minister Zhang Mao.

Speaking from Beijing Minister Creed said these were incredibly productive meetings with excellent results. "A number of additional Irish beef plants and one additional pork plant have now met the required approval standards to export to China.

"This brings to six the number of Irish beef plants that will initially be able to export beef. It is intended to complete the final administrative details to register these plants shortly. "We also held preliminary discussions around the issues of approval for additional plants as well as the prospect of sheep meat access”