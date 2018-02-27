Minister Creed promotes Irish meat at Nashville Meat Conference

Nashville is the location for the Annual Meat Conference, at which a number of Irish beef companies are exhibiting.

The day’s main event focussed around the Ireland stand, at the Annual North American Meat Industry Conference, organised with the facilitation of Bord Bia. This conference will be attended by an estimated 1,300 targeted attendees. The Minister said that:

“This is an excellent opportunity to bring targeted retail buyers, suppliers and consumers together. Having our own Irish beef companies here working together to promote Irish beef in general, as well as their own particular brands, is an excellent chance to showcase the best of Irish beef to a wider audience.