Minister Creed promotes Irish meat at Nashville Meat Conference
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed yesterday attended a series of events, including bilateral meetings with 2 US State Commissioners for Agriculture, in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of the Government of Ireland Trade Mission to the USA and Canada.
Nashville is the location for the Annual Meat Conference, at which a number of Irish beef companies are exhibiting.
The day’s main event focussed around the Ireland stand, at the Annual North American Meat Industry Conference, organised with the facilitation of Bord Bia. This conference will be attended by an estimated 1,300 targeted attendees. The Minister said that:
“This is an excellent opportunity to bring targeted retail buyers, suppliers and consumers together. Having our own Irish beef companies here working together to promote Irish beef in general, as well as their own particular brands, is an excellent chance to showcase the best of Irish beef to a wider audience.
“Irish beef has an international reputation for its safety and high standards in animal welfare. Our traceability system is at the heart of our food safety system, which is renowned as world class”
The Minister also met with a range of other key stakeholders including Mr Jai Templeton, Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Tennessee, Barry Carpenter, President and CEO of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and Kevin Kester, President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
After meeting with Mr Gary Black, the Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Georgia, the Minister said he was pleased to further explore the opportunities for an exchange programme for veterinary officials between his Department and the Georgian State Department of Agriculture, an initiative which he hopes can be progressed soon.