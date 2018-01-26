Minister Creed appoints ex-Carbery boss as Chair of Bord Bia

“I am delighted to appoint Dan MacSweeney to the post of Chair of An Bord Bia. Dan is an outstanding individual, with a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Irish agri-food sector. Dan’s reputation for developing a successful international agri-food business, while placing the primary producer at the heart of the business model is widely recognised.

"I am confident that he will provide innovative strategic leadership and direction to Bord Bia”.

Dan MacSweeney, a graduate in Food Science from University College Cork, recently retired as CEO of the Carbery group, based in Ballineen in West Cork. Dan had been CEO of the Carbery group since 1992, and played a key role in transforming the company from a dairy business into an international cheese, nutrition and food ingredients business with substantial investments in flavours and natural extracts.