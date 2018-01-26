Farm Ireland
Minister Creed appoints ex-Carbery boss as Chair of Bord Bia

Dan McSweeney (centre) with former Minister Joe Costello, and Kevin Sherry, Head of International Sales and Partnering, Enterprise Ireland. Picture: Enterprise Ireland
Dan McSweeney (centre) with former Minister Joe Costello, and Kevin Sherry, Head of International Sales and Partnering, Enterprise Ireland. Picture: Enterprise Ireland

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed today announced that he has appointed Dan MacSweeney as Chair of An Bord Bia.

“I am delighted to appoint Dan MacSweeney to the post of Chair of An Bord Bia. Dan is an outstanding individual, with a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Irish agri-food sector. Dan’s reputation for developing a successful international agri-food business, while placing the primary producer at the heart of the business model is widely recognised.

"I am confident that he will provide innovative strategic leadership and direction to Bord Bia”.

Dan MacSweeney, a graduate in Food Science from University College Cork, recently retired as CEO of the Carbery group, based in Ballineen in West Cork. Dan had been CEO of the Carbery group since 1992, and played a key role in transforming the company from a dairy business into an international cheese, nutrition and food ingredients business with substantial investments in flavours and natural extracts.

Dan has served on a number of Boards in the past, including the Board of Teagasc and the Board of Ornua.

Minister Creed went on to pay tribute to the outgoing Chair, Michael Carey. 

“I wish to place on the record my deep appreciation of Michael Carey's commitment in chairing Bord Bia over the last number of year. His business experience, effective chairing of the Board and work with the organisation particularly in relation to the sustainability agenda and Origin Green has delivered tangible results."

The Minister concluded "the next three years will see major challenges for Ireland, particularly in the context of Brexit, and Bord Bia will benefit from continuity in strong leadership. I wish Dan success in this leadership role in promoting a market-driven Irish food and drink industry".

Online Editors

