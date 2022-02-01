Meet the trainee lawyer selling pasture-fed eggs from the family dairy farm in Co Clare

'People give us great feedback and say that the eggs are better for baking and cooking'

'Joe is on the farm and I can do the paperwork from Dublin'

'They go far above free-range'

'The main difference between pasture-fed and conventional free-range is that our hens would be on rotation like a dairy cow'

Big ideas: Frank and Joe Melody of Melody Eggs, Bunratty, Co Clare on the family dairy farm. Photos: Don Moloney

Brothers Frank and Joe Melody have Covid-19 to thank for their farm’s newest venture into pasture-fed eggs.

Frank’s plans in March 2020 to travel to South America were cancelled when the pandemic hit, leaving him with plenty of time on the family dairy farm at Bunratty, Co Clare to weigh up what to do next.

“Everything was up in a heap, with my trainee solicitor contract pushed back until September, but I had this idea of doing pasture fed eggs and hens,” he says.

He and Joe followed YouTuber Joe Salatin and others who advocate for mobile hen units that can be moved from grazing pasture to grazing pasture in a rotation.

“Joe and myself would be watching Joe Salatin, who is basically the godfather of pasture fed eggs and hens,” says Frank.

“The main difference between pasture-fed and conventional free-range is that our hens would be on rotation like a dairy cow.”

Expand Close 'The main difference between pasture-fed and conventional free-range is that our hens would be on rotation like a dairy cow' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'The main difference between pasture-fed and conventional free-range is that our hens would be on rotation like a dairy cow'

Despite limited experience in the egg business, Frank decided to take the plunge and put some of the money he was going to use for travelling into hens.

“I dove into it and bought 400 hens. It seemed like a lot at a time as I’d only ever kept a couple of chickens as a child,” he says.

“We had a friend help us build a mobile hen house — we used a caravan chassis and built the hen house on top of that. We got that idea from another YouTuber.

“It started then with a self-service egg hut at the end of our gates and then selling a hundred dozen eggs a week and a few local shops as well.”

The brothers were blown away with the level of support they got from local people and businesses, and the egg enterprise flew for them.

Frank says they are supplying shops across Clare and Limerick.

“People give us great feedback and say that the eggs are better for baking and cooking,” he says.

“There is no official pasture-fed label in Ireland so the eggs have to come under the free-range label, but they go far above free-range.

Expand Close 'They go far above free-range' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'They go far above free-range'

“One pasture-raised egg has twice as much omega fat, three times as much vitamin D, four times as much vitamin E and seven times as much beta carotene than a traditional egg.

“From a biodiversity point of view our model is focused on regenerative agriculture and trying to build up organic soil matter.”

Expand Close 'People give us great feedback and say that the eggs are better for baking and cooking' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'People give us great feedback and say that the eggs are better for baking and cooking'

As life returned to normal and Frank was due to go to Dublin to start his solicitor traineeship, he needed someone to take on the day-to-day running.

“I was at a crossroads because I knew I’d have to go back to Dublin but my brother came on board then,” Frank says.

“We got another 1,200 hens and we built a permanent structure last summer.

“It was great to get my brother on board because he has more experience than I do.

“He won Biodiversity Young Farmer of the Year and was shortlisted at the European Congress of Young Farmers held in the European Parliament.

Expand Close 'Joe is on the farm and I can do the paperwork from Dublin' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Joe is on the farm and I can do the paperwork from Dublin'

“Joe is a full-time dairy farmer, milking about 160 cows. It wouldn’t have worked without the partnership that we have.

“He’s on the farm and I can do the paperwork from Dublin, and if he ever needs to head away I come back down and take over. I’d be at a loss without him.”

Frank says the admin side of setting up the enterprise has been relatively simple, but keeping feeding ratios right and dealing with a bird housing order due to bird flu has been challenging.

The permanent house allows them to work off a strip-grazing rotation plan. The idea is to keep fresh pasture to the hens throughout the year.

Expand Close The permanent structure / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The permanent structure

Frank laughs when he says his fellow trainee solicitors think he’s a bit mad to be in the egg business.

“You’re dealing with a lot of urbanites who think the number of hens we have is huge, but it’s on a hobby scale compared to some of the enterprises in places like Cavan and Monaghan,” he says.

Overall, he’s optimistic about the future, saying: “We’re supplying about 20 different outlets between hotels, shops, butchers and other outlets.

“In the coming year we’re looking at expanding and maybe putting more products on offer.”