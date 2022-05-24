Meet the farmers behind some of Northern Ireland’s tastiest farm businesses

Christina Marshall learned how to make all her products by watching YouTube videos.

The Kennedys cure traditional curing methods which Mervyn says gives his business "a little edge".

The Gilpin family, who run Gilfresh Produce. William, his father Thomas, his brother Kenneth and Kenneth's sons Richard and Alastair. Photo: Stephen Maginnis

As margins shrink and costs soar in the agricultural sector both north and south of the border, farmers are looking for new ways to add value.

Last week’s Balmoral Show featured a number of farm-based businesses born from diversification.

Among them was Kennedy Bacon, a Tyrone-based farm-to-fork business run by Mervyn Kennedy.

He supplies wholesale throughout Northern Ireland and part of Donegal and hopes to branch further into the southern market over the coming months.

“We feed around 3,000 pigs and we cure a couple of hundred loin-backs per week,” says Mervyn.

“We send the pigs to a local abattoir and get back a portion of the pig. There’s only about 10kg of bacon per pig.

“We do a range of products including sausages, rashers, gammon steaks, gammon roasts and pork chops, and we’re now doing a cooked range which includes bacon bits and streaky bacon.”

Mervyn dry-cures all of his bacon using “old-type cures”, keeping his business “very traditional”.

“A lot of modern cures now are designed so that the bacon takes in a lot of water, which increases the weight of meat, but we don’t do any of that.

“We like to leave our bacon as natural as possible, but by not adding water like some other producers, we have an automatic disadvantage weight-wise when we go to the supermarkets.

“But we like to think that we do have the edge when it comes to taste.

“We use a basic salt cure with a few other ingredients we have developed over the last few years that hopefully keeps our bacon better flavoured than other bacon.

“We massage it into the product and the product is allowed to naturally mature for a week to 10 days. During this time it has to be turned and kept an eye on to make sure it’s properly curing.

“When the bacon has been cured for around 10 days, it’s refrigerated down a little lower to leave the meat tougher so that it will stand up for the slicing process.

“Kennedy Bacon has gone down very well with people who are interested in their food and interested in where it comes from.”

Mervyn says the family farm was traditionally pigs and dairy.

“My brother took on the dairying and I took on the pigs,” he says.

“For me, it was a question of do we expand or do we make more use of what we already have and we decided on the latter, to make use of what we had. My great-grandfather and grandfather had an interest in curing and it passed down to me. He used to cure his own bacon. I’ve had an interest in it for the last 40-odd years.

“We built a processing facility on the farm so that we could cure, slice and package our produce.

“We sell wholesale throughout Northern Ireland and in Donegal. We’re in the process of talking to wholesalers in the south of Ireland because we hope to expand our cooked bacon range there.

“We get our cooked range prepared in Magheroarty in Donegal. There was a wee factory built by Údarás na Gaeltachta to process fish originally but there ended up being no fish so it was sitting there.

“I lived in Dunfanaghy for 15 years and my father is from Kilmacrennon so I knew about it.

“I organised through Údarás na Gaeltachta (which offers incentives and supports to businesses in Gaeltacht areas) and arranged to start production of our cooked range there.”

William Gilpin — Gilfresh Produce, Loughgall, Co Armagh

William Gilpin grows 500ac of vegetables for his family business and outsources the growth of a further 2,000ac of vegetables.

“I’m the third generation in the business. I started with my father and grandfather back in 1965. We’re growers and processors of a wide range of vegetables,” he says.

“On average in local season we supply over 5,000 cabbages, 13,000 heads of broccoli, 2,500 swedes and 17t of carrots to Asda each week, plus we grow pumpkins, scallions, leeks, different brassicas, and Brussels sprouts at Christmas.

“We supply the supermarkets throughout Northern Ireland with our core range and now we’re doing a prepared vegetable range.

“We’re trying to add value to the farm, while utilising more of our crops and reducing waste.”

Gilfresh Produce recently re-branded to better utilise all of their vegetables and minimise waste.

“We’re doing a stir-fry range and spice-bag kits,” William says. “We’re trying to provide a wider range of healthy, fresh, prepared produce straight from our farm.

“We have five family members working in the business now and we all have different roles.”



Mark Paget — Erin Grove Preserves, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Jayne Paget decided to follow her life-long passion of jam making and started her own business, Erin Grove Preserves in 2001 after receiving funding for a farm diversification project from the Department of Agriculture.

Jayne, who lives on a mixed-enterprise farm with her husband Mark and family in Enniskillen, now supplies independent retailers, shops and supermarkets throughout Northern Ireland as well as in Dublin and Donegal.

“Jayne’s grandmother used to grow a lot of fruit on the farm and her auntie had a bakery in Enniskillen,” says Mark. “She started making jam to supply it

“Then she went off to university and studied home economics.”

Jane worked as a home economics teacher for several years and also worked in catering management for some time.

“She always had a love for making jams and preserves and in 2001 she applied for funding through a ‘Women in Agriculture’ programme aimed at farming families who wanted to diversify into other businesses and generate additional income streams for the farm.

“We renovated some outbuildings on the farm into a bespoke commercial kitchen for producing jam. It’s been going from strength to strength and we’ve won several Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards.

“It’s been a great way to use what naturally grows on our farm to add value.”

Christina Marshall — Marshall Beekeeping, Markethill, Co Armagh

Christina Marshall added something a little different to her family farm three years ago when she bought her first native Irish honey-bee hives.

She has since launched her own range of beeswax and honey products and hopes to “end the year with 30 hives and hundreds of thousands” of bees.

“I make beeswax candles and furniture polish as well as producing honey. My latest product is honey chocolates,” says Christina.

“I have a workspace set up at home on the farm — I learned how to make all my products myself through YouTube tutorials. The best way to learn is through experience — you can only do it wrong so many times before you get it right.”

Christina lives on a mixed-enterprise farm and says it’s the perfect location for her hives.

“We have a dairy, beef and sheep farm. Everything the bees need to forage grows on and around the farm and it makes for the best honey.

“I’ve always been involved on the farm and I still help out and hope to get more involved as time goes on.

“Life is busy for me at the moment between working full-time and trying to establish the business more and promote it.

“My sister left her job last year to take on the farm full-time and we’re fortunate that our dad and step-mum are still active on the farm.”