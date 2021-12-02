Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meet the Beef Bros: Leitrim trio producing rare-breed beef on home soil

Beef Bros Expand
Gilheany brothers cattle Expand
Steak from the Gilheany's herd Expand
Gilheany's cattle Expand
Beef Bros packaging Expand
Gilheany cattle Expand
The Gilheanys&rsquo; Dexters and Irish Moiled &lsquo;thrive on harsh landscape&rsquo; Expand
Cattle on the farm of the Gilheany Brothers on their land outside Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand
Brothers James, Tom &amp; Jack Gilheany of Beef Bros on their farm outside Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Close

Beef Bros

Beef Bros

Gilheany brothers cattle

Gilheany brothers cattle

Steak from the Gilheany's herd

Steak from the Gilheany's herd

Gilheany's cattle

Gilheany's cattle

Beef Bros packaging

Beef Bros packaging

Gilheany cattle

Gilheany cattle

The Gilheanys&rsquo; Dexters and Irish Moiled &lsquo;thrive on harsh landscape&rsquo;

The Gilheanys’ Dexters and Irish Moiled ‘thrive on harsh landscape’

Cattle on the farm of the Gilheany Brothers on their land outside Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Cattle on the farm of the Gilheany Brothers on their land outside Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Brothers James, Tom &amp; Jack Gilheany of Beef Bros on their farm outside Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Brothers James, Tom & Jack Gilheany of Beef Bros on their farm outside Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

/

Beef Bros

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Three young Leitrim brothers are producing premium, grass-fed Dexter and Irish Moiled beef from their family farm in Cornafostra, Fenagh.

Jack (22), Tom (20) and James (15) Gilheany retail their produce nationwide, in the form of beef boxes.

Most Watched

Privacy