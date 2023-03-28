Farming

Meet the Achill family putting a modern spin on an ancient craft to produce a premium salt

The O’Malleys take seawater and process it by hand into soft, flaky salt crystals – selling 75g jars for €4 online. And with their market growing all the time, they are looking to expand

Source: The O&rsquo;Malleys of Achill Island collect seawater in a tanker and bring it to their factory Expand
Source: The O’Malleys of Achill Island collect seawater in a tanker and bring it to their factory

Kieran, Marjorie, Colm, Maebh and Sean O’Malley of Achill Island Sea Salt

Maebh O’Malley at the company’s visitor centre

Andrew Hamilton

The O’Malley family of Achill Island have come a long way in ten years. From humble beginnings, boiling seawater in pots on their kitchen cooker, they now operate a state-of-the-art factory in the middle of the island, employing five people and producing around 120kg of salt every week.

The idea behind Achill Island Sea Salt is both very old and very new. Farmers have been producing sea salt on Achill, and in other locations along the western seaboard, for hundreds of years.

