Meaty issues: does demand for plant-based food pose a threat to meat producers?

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, estimates that "about 10 to 15pc of restaurant customers are either vegan or vegetarian".

"And I'd anticipate that growing over time," he said.

Impact

According to O'Keeffe, farmers are aware of the shift. "They ask about it, comment on it and want to get some sense of it in market terms," he said, adding that a recent 'Go Vegan' billboard campaign had increased farmers' interest in the potential impact of the trend.

Cormac Healy, Director of Meat Industry Ireland, the representative organisation for the meat industry within Ibec, said that while meat producers were aware of "increased attention" on vegetarian and vegan diets, he wouldn't characterise it as a concern.

Industry representatives point to continued demand for meat and dairy products.

"While the veganism trend continues, demand for protein-based foods remains strong," said the IFA's Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney. "For example, it is anticipated that production of milk will need to increase by 55.7pc and meat output will need to increase by 89pc by 2050 to meet increasing demand."

Given that the vast majority of what they produce is exported, Irish meat and dairy producers are looking beyond Ireland, watching wider international trends.

O'Keeffe said that the market for dairy products is growing globally, with increased consumption in Asia and Africa driving demand.

Healy added that, in Europe, there had been "a long-term gradual decline" in meat consumption, but "elsewhere, consumption is increasing and demand in many markets is increasing".

"What we have to do is make sure that we are involved in those markets where there is growth, such as growth markets in Asia," said Healy. "Irish meat has a good reputation in the global marketplace."

According to the MII director, this reputation will be increasingly important in the future due to the so-called "premiumisation" of the European market.

Industry experts agree that meat and dairy producers need to focus on getting their message out there.

"From a dairy company point of view, we need to try to promote our products and their healthy attributes," O'Keeffe said. "There's a lot of pseudo-science out there and it is very confusing for people."

National Dairy Council Chief Executive Zoe Kavanagh has previously voiced concerns about Irish people, especially teen and those in their 20s, avoiding or limiting dairy in their diet based on "misconceptions and urban myths". As a result, the NDC created an advertising campaign, The Complete Natural, to win back younger consumers.

"It is also important to connect the consumer more directly with the farmer, and tell that story," O'Keeffe said. "We've a job to do to make that connection. Social media can help build that connection, engage with customers, answer their questions."

According to Healy, increased interest in vegetarianism and veganism could be "a wake-up call" for the meat industry.

"Perhaps we need to be more proactive in telling the story of our own product.

"We need to get our message out there, such as the nutritional value of Irish grass-fed beef and lamb," he said. "As an industry, our focus is on providing a high quality, nutritious product."

Meat, he said, remains "a firm staple of the diet". "There's a social dimension to it too. It underpins many family occasions and celebrations, whether that's the Irish breakfast or the Sunday roast."

Cummins said that restaurant customers, both vegetarians and meat-eaters, are increasingly keen to know more about where their food comes from, citing a shift towards "locally-sourced food, the farm-to-fork principle".

"Over the last 10 years, origin has become increasingly important, down to the name of the farmer," he said. "It's a consumer-led change."

Globally, meat and dairy producers are getting to grips with a shift in consumer appetite, and investing in new protein sources.

Last year, US meat processing giant Tyson Foods upped its stake in plant-based protein company Beyond Meat. Speaking at the time of the investment, Justin Whitmore, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Tyson Foods, said that "global demand for all protein remains high. Our investment in Beyond Meat provides another fantastic alternative for consumers".

Another agricultural industry giant, Cargill, last year invested in Memphis Meats, a food technology company that produces lab-grown meat. Brian Sikes, Cargill's protein group leader, said the company wanted to provide a "complete basket of goods" for its customers. "We will do this by growing our traditional protein business, entering into new proteins and investing in innovative alternatives," he said.

Aside from changing consumer tastes, meat and dairy producers also face an increased focus on animal welfare, sustainable production and environmental concerns.

Regulators

"Agriculture is in the spotlight in terms of environmental and climate change discussions. The industry is acutely aware of this," Healy said. "The environmental pressure is multi-faceted, coming from consumer expectations, regulators and so on."

Cooney believes that Ireland's agri-sector is well-placed to handle this challenge. "Ireland's carbon efficient grass-based model of food production, as the most emission efficient in dairy, and in the top five in beef production in Europe, positions the sector to focus on supplying carbon efficient foods".

However, a recent report from the State's Climate Change Advisory Council warned that Ireland was off course in terms of meeting its climate change targets and pointed to a likely increase in agricultural emissions.

Producers must ensure they are as efficient as possible "to reduce their footprint", Healy said. "We have made progress but we are not sitting back saying that we've got it done. We know there's more to do," added Healy.

In some cases, the backlash against meat and dairy products has become extreme. For example, French butchers recently called on the French government to protect them after a string of protests by vegans.

For now, Irish producers say they have yet to feel this sort of ire. "We've seen some major campaigns targeting animal based products. There's heightened activity on social media, but I wouldn't say there's been conflict. Nor should there be. People have to have a choice," Healy said.

"The food industry has always been about choice," he said. "The vast majority of people still eat meat, and enjoy the experience."

Indo Farming