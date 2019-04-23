Meat-free diet author admits farmers’ fears not covered by researchers

ONE of the authors of a global report recommending meat consumption be reduced by 90pc admitted “we didn’t go into the consumer side and farmer side”.

The EAT-Lancet study proved controversial, particularly in countries like Ireland which are heavily reliant on agriculture.

Based on vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes and nuts it discourages the consumption of red meat, sugar and refined grains.

Author Professor Jessica Fanzo will visit University College Cork (UCC) on Thursday.

She accepted the report had not addressed domestic concerns as an economy reliant on agriculture, especially against the backdrop of Brexit.

Prof Fanzo told the Irish Independent: “The report didn’t go into some important issues and it has been met with a lot of controversy.

“It was broad reaching but it didn’t go into economics, time-scale nuances and the context of different countries and social cultural issues of diets.

“But it did set out lofty targets for countries on what is relevant for us and asked what can we do.