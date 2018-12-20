Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 20 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Meat producers warn they face 'catastrophe' if there's no deal

Danger: MII warned it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share.
Danger: MII warned it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Irish meat processors have issued a warning of the "catastrophic" impact a no-deal Brexit would have on the sector.

In a document submitted to members of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) warned of a hard Brexit and the potential imposition of very high tariffs on trade with the UK.

This, together with additional transport costs, delays at borders, disruptions to logistics, as well as unforeseen threats arising from potential regulatory divergence, will present a massive challenge for the sector.

"A no-deal (hard) Brexit outcome would be catastrophic for Irish agriculture and our food export business," the organisation said.

"The impact on EU markets will be immediate, with surplus product being exported onto already well-supplied markets resulting in a price collapse."

MII warned it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share.

"In an oversupplied market of the scale envisaged, processing companies will quickly examine and respond to the new market circumstances while taking steps to bring operational capability into line with new market realities.

"With a sudden and significant reduction in access to the UK market, plant closures or restricted operations should be anticipated," it added.

Also Read

Furthermore, it warned that there is a real and present danger of the UK concluding trade arrangements with other international suppliers, which would result in Ireland's strong position as a dominant player in the UK market being permanently damaged.

The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has recommended that physical customs infrastructure be developed to ensure there is no disruption to the current smooth flow of goods and that consideration be given to supplementing CAP funding from the Exchequer for the proposed CAP 2020.

MII said a hard-Brexit scenario will necessitate the introduction of an array of EU crisis measures, which would be needed quickly and of necessity to remain in place until the EU market disturbance has been stabilised over the medium term.

Such measures should include supports that remain as options in EU legislation, but have seldom been used since the 2003 CAP reform.

Land-bridge

Meanwhile, it said the Irish meat industry sends in the region of 320 refrigerated trucks of meat to continental EU markets from Sweden in the north to Italy in the south.

"Approximately 11pc of these trucks are shipped directly from Ireland to an EU port. The clear majority, 89pc, of consignments use the UK transit land-bridge.

"The risk of losing the land-bridge as the main means of transit would carry enormous risks, distinct and separate from the fact that alternative routes would take time to be properly developed and involve significant infrastructural adjustments.

"It would result in increased costs, longer journey times to market, reduced shelf-life, increased stock carrying requirements and serious disruption to a just-in-time fresh food delivery system that has evolved over the years and which is crucial to holding onto customers," it said.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Stock Image: Getty Images/Caiaimage

Agreement on unfair trading practices in the food supply chain will protect all EU...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU leaders push decision on CAP budget back to autumn 2019
Suckler cow and calf

Analysis: The real exodus from suckler farming could start when Genomics...
Agriculture MEPs voted through amendments to the draft law in October that would extend the rules to all suppliers and buyers, regardless of size, and to agricultural products other than food.

Directive on unfair trading must be passed before Christmas to save...
'The company has supplied generations of Irish farms with doses, sprays and dips'

Osmonds cite regulations and online competition for closure decision
Department of Agriculture data shows that suckler cow numbers have fallen by 118,000 head in the five years from 2012 to 2017

Thousands of farmers exiting suckler sector
Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. Stock image

Consumer trust and green brand key to growing exports to Asia - new report


Top Stories

MII warned that it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meat factories warn of ‘catastrophic’ collapse of meat sector from no-...
John Hayes, Kildimo, who was shot in June 2017 by Ted O'Donoghue (inset).

Farmer faces prison for shooting neighbour and his dog, Lassie, over...
The scene at the residential farm in Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon where security personnel were attacked on Sunday morning. Photo: Brian Farrell

Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm
Farmers Peter Hynes his daughter Georgie Hynes, Helen Carroll (Ear To The Ground presenter and journalist ) and Former Rugby International John The Bull Hayes pictured at the Rearing To Go launch.

Mental health campaign launches at Cork mart
File photo

Aurivo cuts its November milk price
The 104ac at Gehanstown in Meath sold as an entire

Christmas crackers - two successful farm auctions in Meath
File photo

Processors highlight disease risks from dirty sheep