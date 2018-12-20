Irish meat processors have issued a warning of the "catastrophic" impact a no-deal Brexit would have on the sector.

Meat producers warn they face 'catastrophe' if there's no deal

In a document submitted to members of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) warned of a hard Brexit and the potential imposition of very high tariffs on trade with the UK.

This, together with additional transport costs, delays at borders, disruptions to logistics, as well as unforeseen threats arising from potential regulatory divergence, will present a massive challenge for the sector.

"A no-deal (hard) Brexit outcome would be catastrophic for Irish agriculture and our food export business," the organisation said.

"The impact on EU markets will be immediate, with surplus product being exported onto already well-supplied markets resulting in a price collapse."

MII warned it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share.

"In an oversupplied market of the scale envisaged, processing companies will quickly examine and respond to the new market circumstances while taking steps to bring operational capability into line with new market realities.

"With a sudden and significant reduction in access to the UK market, plant closures or restricted operations should be anticipated," it added.