Major boost for cross border dairy processors as UK announces Chinese deal

China has approved imports of UK-made dairy products such as cream and yoghurt made using milk sourced from other countries, Liam Fox has announced.

The UK's International Trade Secretary said the deal is worth almost €280m (£240m) over five years for the UK dairy industry and could provide a huge boost to the Northern Ireland dairy industry.

Announcing the deal, Dr Fox said: "It is very important for Northern Ireland where milk is often sourced from south of the border. We estimate this could be worth a quarter of a billion pounds for the first five years.

"Lakeland Dairies is a very large employer in Northern Ireland and will likely be the main beneficiary of this deal. It is very good news indeed."

The agreement is said to increase flexibility in the supply chain, meaning producers in Northern Ireland, for example, can export products made using milk from across the border.

Dr Fox announced the deal whilst in China, where he is attending a meeting of the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) in Beijing.

“This is my fourth visit to China this year and I’m delighted to see the completion of this deal, bringing significant benefits to dairy producers across the UK at a time when British food and drink exports are at a record high,” he said.

Cross border dairy trade

It is estimated that over 33,000 milk lorries cross the border every year.