A DUBLIN woman who moved west to raise her children on a farm has diversified into the goat-meat industry to sustain the family.

‘Low fat and high protein — goat meat is definitely the way to go’

Ami Madden (inset) and her partner Paul Davis rent a 32-acre farm in Dunmore, Co Galway. They originally kept 100 sheep but soon realised it “wasn’t making ends meet”. “We had to think of something to diversify and it was a bit of an impulse and a whim, but we thought of goats,” said Ami.

At just 3pc, goat meat is lower in fat that chicken, beef, pork and lamb and is growing in popularity among those following a paleo diet, bodybuilders and sports enthusiasts. “There is no continuity of supply for goat meat in Ireland and there is a huge ethnic market there. It’s also such a lean and healthy meat that is available to anybody. Seventy per cent of the world’s population eat goat meat and for those who want low fat with high protein, goat meat is definitely the way to go,” added Ami. The couple set up Goat Ireland 18 months ago and partnered with a number of goat dairies.