‘Low fat and high protein — goat meat is definitely the way to go’

Ami Madden Goat Ireland from Dunmore Galway at an education event held by West Women in Farming Ireland at the GMIT campus in Galway . Photo:Andrew Downes, XPOSURE.
Caroline Crawford

A DUBLIN woman who moved west to raise her children on a farm has diversified into the goat-meat industry to sustain the family.

Ami Madden (inset) and her partner Paul Davis rent a 32-acre farm in Dunmore, Co Galway. They originally kept 100 sheep but soon realised it “wasn’t making ends meet”.

“We had to think of something to diversify and it was a bit of an impulse and a whim, but we thought of goats,” said Ami.

At just 3pc, goat meat is lower in fat that chicken, beef, pork and lamb and is growing in popularity among those following a paleo diet, bodybuilders and sports enthusiasts.

“There is no continuity of supply for goat meat in Ireland and there is a huge ethnic market there. It’s also such a lean and healthy meat that is available to anybody. Seventy per cent of the world’s population eat goat meat and for those who want low fat with high protein, goat meat is definitely the way to go,” added Ami. The couple set up Goat Ireland 18 months ago and partnered with a number of goat dairies.

“We put a boer goat into their herd as a buck and he mates with all the dairy females that are surplus to requirements for next year’s milking and we buy back all the kid goats, male and female.

“We bring them back to our farm between four days and a week old and we bottle-feed them and get them on buckets just like calves, and we rear them until they are ready. At about six and eight months they reach a good carcass weight and are ready for market,” she said.

Ami told how they had noted a growing demand for goat meat in restaurants.

The couple currently use volunteers on their farm and use a licensed abattoir and processor that can work with goat meat to be sure it’s professionally and perfectly done and slaughter both traditional and halal meat as requested.

The couple have now applied for a unit at the Innovation Hub in Athenry, which would allow them to start processing the meat themselves.

“Paul envisages us developing a further range of goat meat with sausages and burgers in particular. We are really interested in farmers coming to join us.

“There is a huge surplus of dairy goats in the country, there’s no avenue for these males or surplus

female goats and we want to increase the goat-meat industry in Ireland.

“There is huge opportunity for export,” said Ami.

The couple do a lot of their business online through their website www.goatireland.ie and Facebook page and deliver goat meat all over the country.

Last year they slaughtered 100 goats and plan to rear 300 this year with 150 earmarked for meat.


Online Editors

