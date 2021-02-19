Live exports fell by 25pc as Covid disrupted markets

Overall live animal exports were down from €455 million in 2019 to €340 million in 2020.

Live exports fell by 25pc last year new figures show, as Covid impacted markets here and abroad.

The reduction in exports was due to a number of factors, according to Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture, with responsibility for market developments, Martin Heydon.

"The peak time for exporting calves coincided with the start of the pandemic, resulting in much smaller numbers of calves being exported to continental Europe."

Pig exports to Northern Ireland were down by about 80pc and the export of purebred breeding horses around the world was down by about 20pc, according to figures from the CSO.

Overall live animal exports were down from €455 million in 2019 to €340 million in 2020.

The figures also show that exports of dairy products were up 1pc and exceeded €5 billion for the second year in a row.

Beef, the agri-food sector's second largest export category, was worth more than €2.3 billion, down by 2pc from 2019.

Minister Heydon said it was a particularly good result, considering that the food service sector was closed in many of our export markets for most of 2020.

"The pandemic placed unprecedented stresses on food supply chains, with bottlenecks in farm labour, processing, transport and logistics, as well as momentous shifts in demand that could not have been predicted prior to the pandemic.

"However, food supply chains performed exceptionally well in the face of these stresses. Grocery stores' shelves were replenished over time as stockpiling behaviour disappeared and the supply chains responded to the increased demand."

While food retail demand increased, it did not offset the decline in food services, he said and this demand imbalance had significant consequences for primary producers and agrifood businesses.

The CSO figures show that despite disruptions to supply and demand, agrifood exports in 2020 were €14.1 billion, compared with €14.5 billion the previous year, a 3pc overall reduction.

This is an extraordinary achievement when considering the challenges that food and drink producers have faced since March 2020.

The figures show that dairy and beef contribute €7.4 billion to our exports, which is over 52pc of total agrifood exports.

The effects of the pandemic can be seen when examining the destinations of agrifood exports in 2020 with exports declining by 10% or more to those countries which suffered the most due to the pandemic, such as the USA, France, Italy, Belgium and Spain.

Online Editors