Lidl announces €14m Irish beef export deal

Lidl Ireland and Liffey Meats, have secured exports to the value of €14 million, an increase of 20% on 2019 figures, despite the ongoing challenges of COVID19 and the uncertainty Brexit brings to the agricultural industry.

The deal will see 17 fresh and frozen exported which will include a quarter of a million burgers to 3,200 stores across Germany along with two planned promotions for U.S. stores this summer.

‘Lidl Ireland has always been a significant exporter of Irish food and drink and a committed stakeholder in the Irish food industry’ said Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia ‘This is an exceptionally challenging time for Irish suppliers and Irish farmers, so I am pleased to see Lidl’s tangible efforts to support the Irish beef industry. McCarthy also acknowledged it was a “particularly challenging time” for Irish farmers.

Ciaran Byrne of Liffey Meats also said their partnership with Lidl has allowed Liffey Meats “to develop our business significantly over the past number of years, and this opportunity to leverage new international markets is a game-changer for our business”.

It comes as the value of Irish beef exports to China has fell by 71pc between December and February as coronavirus crisis hit demand in the world's No. 2 beef market after the United States.

CSO trade data seen by the Farming Independent shows that Irish monthly beef exports to China peaked in December at 1,300t worth €7.5m. However, by February of this year exports had fallen to just 413t worth €2m.

Irish beef exports to China increased significantly in 2019 with the first year of full trading by Irish beef exporters seeing volumes reach 12,000t worth €31m, according to Bord Bia. At the same time, beef exports to Hong Kong more than trebled in value, to €27m.

However now a sharp slowdown in business in China's once-booming hotpot chains, barbecue restaurants and steakhouses is hitting the global beef industry hard, after top exporters had ramped up supplies to meet surging Chinese demand.

