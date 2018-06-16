Labour shortages a threat to beef sector's growth plans

"Our view is that the terms and conditions are so poor that meat processors won't attract new people in to the industry here." Mr Browne also claimed that many meat processing employees have to be supported by social welfare as their pay is not sustainable, something he believes "has to change".

"Many people working for processing companies are supported by the taxpayer which has to change," he claimed.

"The meat industry supports high standards in traceability and food quality but it doesn't apply these same standards to the rates of pay."

Mr Browne added that the meat industry should put a career path in place for employees. He also called on processors to engage with trade unions to examine ways in which pay conditions could be improved. "The argument the industry puts forward is that all industry employers pay the same rate but we would be calling for employers to engage with the trade union movement and Labour Court so that pay can be on a level playing field and increased."

However, Cormac Healy insisted that the work permits scheme "isn't about cheap labour"; he said that the minimum wage offered in Ireland is higher when compared to the UK and many of our EU counterparts, and that this has to be taken into account if the Irish meat sector is to remain competitive. "The Irish minimum wage far exceeds the UK and EU. It's not about cheap labour," he said.

"We have exhaustedly worked with the domestic and EU labour pool and are constantly bringing in new initiatives to retain staff." He added: "Across the board there's no company not affected by labour shortages. "I expect that there will be a significant level of applications from meat processors for the work permits."

Mr Healy added that he expects non-EU workers to be sourced from Ukraine and Brazil, countries which traditionally have a high supply of low-skilled processing workers. But unions claim processors must improve pay and conditions to attract workers ‘Work permits are only one part of the jigsaw’ Work permits are only one part of the jigsaw puzzle in attaining more workers for the growing dairy sector, says Teagasc dairy researcher Paidi Kelly.

He told the Farming Independent that more work needs to be done to make dairying more attractive as a career. “It’s about demand versus supply. Supply of workers is at a 10-year low with the improvement of the economy,” he said. “Permits will increase supply but that’s only one part of the jigsaw. We need to make farms better places to work and roll out lean farm approaches nationwide and HR initiatives.

“It’s about completely professionalising the industry. “There’s an urgent need for more dairy operatives on the ground, but equally urgent is professionalising the industry and making it attractive to sons and daughters of farmers 10 years down the line by putting in place proper finishing times and set working hours.”



