Kerry Group is said to weigh options for consumer food business

Dinesh Nair, Myriam Balezou and Ruth David

Kerry Group Plc is considering strategic options for its consumer food business, home of the popular Richmond sausages brand, in a move that could free up money for acquisitions, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is reviewing its ownership of Kerry Foods, which sells chilled meat and dairy products, according to the people. It could pursue a sale or spinoff of part or all of the business next year if it decides to proceed, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The non-dairy consumer food assets, which include Rollover hot dogs and Naked Glory meat substitutes, are seen as easier to divest and could attract interest from private equity firms, the people said. Kerry Foods also sells Dairygold brand spreads, Charleville cheese and Cheestrings snacks.

