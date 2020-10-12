Kerry clan become new dairy ambassadors

Picture perfect: The Stack family of Carhooearagh, Listowel, who star in Dairygold’s latest advertising campaign on German TV. From left, Liam (8), Willie, mom Aishling, Siún (5), Aoibhinn (9), dad Eamonn and Charlie the lovable Collie. Photo by Domnick Walsh

It isn't every day you hear of a Kerry family making a big-screen debut, much less on German TV.

But this dream became a reality for Eamonn and Aisling Stack alongside their three children - Aoibhínn, Liam and Siún - and grandad William when they became the focus of the latest Dairygold ad. The opportunity arose during the summer when the Kilmorna, Listowel family were forwarded an ad on Facebook from multiple people, nudging them to go for it.

After much deliberation and laughter over the idea, the Stack family decided to go for the opportunity to become the faces of Dairygold in Germany and put themselves forward.

Before long, they were notified by the production team that they were in the final short-list of three, and after an examination of their farm, they were deemed the perfect fit for the ad.

The ad was filmed in the middle of July on the family's own farm in Knockanure.

The production team visited the family prior to filming day and walked the family through the various steps that would take place.

Filming took place from 6am to 6pm on the chosen day.

"It was a very surreal experience seeing how the ad was made. Knowing that we would be in this ad on someone else's TV was unbelievable," Eamonn said.

The filming crew had very specific instructions as to how things should look.

Criteria included that the grass had to be a certain type and length, to ensure it was extremely luscious looking on screen.

The family were also instructed to swap out a gate, replacing it with an old-fashioned style gate for the perfect traditional Irish farmhouse look -poetic licence that helped capture North Kerry's agri traditions.

Another shot consisted of milk being poured from an old-style jug in one of the family's barns.

The ad features a beautiful shot showcasing all three generations of the Stack family standing together at the gate: Eamonn; his father, Willie; and eldest daughter Aoibhínn, aged nine.

This ad highlights the truth behind Dairygold's new motto 'Because it is so'.

The motto comes from the fact that if you ask a farmer from Listowel why Ireland is so good, his reply will consist of something along those lines!

The short clip is successful in capturing the magic of Ireland and what makes it so special.

Reflecting on their experience filming the ad, Eamonn said:

"I wouldn't change it for the world. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am so glad we did it."

Eamonn's father, William, is also extremely grateful for the opportunity, citing it was "the best experience of his life."

For more information and to watch the ad go to www.dairygoldireland.de.

Kerryman