Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 17 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Kepak launch first-ever Omega 3 enriched beef

A specialised algae supplement is fed to cattle during the finishing phase.
A specialised algae supplement is fed to cattle during the finishing phase.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Major Irish meat processor, is set to unveil its latest product innovation - the first Omega 3 enriched beef - this week at the influential Global Food Marketplace trade fair, SIAL, in France. 

Kepak’s Omega 3 beef innovation was produced through a three-year collaboration with Alltech and is achieved by feeding cattle with a specialised algae supplement during the finishing phase.

This means the beef reaches the required level of enrichment for Omega 3 accreditation.

Other innovations set to be unveiled by Kepak at the Paris based food-fair include the “Beefroot Burger", featuring grass fed Irish beef, blended with sweet beetroot and crunchy quinoa.

Kepak says this product is part of Big Al’s new healthy and ecologically sustainable blended burger range which has been developed in response to the growing flexitarian and health trends with more exciting blends joining the range soon.

John Horgan, Managing Director, Kepak Group, said the new product innovations from Kepak, are a direct response to market demands and are driven by emerging trends as more and more of our customers are looking to us to provide them with healthy, environmentally friendly and ecologically sustainable food options.

“I have no doubt that these new product innovations from Kepak will be received well at SIAL, which is a very important event for us as a business.”

Commenting on the Omega 3 project collaboration Richard Dudgeon, Regional Manager Alltech Northern Ireland said Alltech and Kepak have always had a close relationship in terms of developing nutritional solutions which help meet the needs of beef producers.

Also Read

“This has been taken one step further using Kepak’s Farm Centre of Excellence and after 3 years of extensive research we have developed an Omega 3 enriched beef product.

"This product adds a whole new dimension to the beef industry and with several key health benefits of Omega 3’s it is sure to have positive impact in the future for both producers and consumers.”

Kepak will join 7,020 companies from some 109 countries that will be presenting their products to retail and foodservice professionals at SIAL. All manner of food products, from ingredients through equipment to end products, will be on show, across 21 exhibition sectors.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern. Stock picture

Confusion over Garda boundaries had led to criminals fleeing crime scenes – IFA
Two rats gather in a shrub at the Saint Jacques Tower park, in the center of Paris, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Paris is on a new rampage against rats, trying to shrink the growing rodent population. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Rodents are on the march and they’re getting bigger...
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Global dairy prices fall for fifth auction in a row on robust supply
Ciaran Phelan planting 13 acres of Casia winter barley in Kyle, Gowran, Co Kilkenny last week. Photo: Roger Jones.

Winter barley planting soars but oats under threat from seed shortage
A spokesperson for Albert Heijn told local media

Largest Dutch supermarket chain backs Irish beef despite animal...
Stock Image

Silage contractors gear up for November harvests
Michael Ferris (blue shirt, no tie) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

The crow banger would wake the dead and was going off for 30 years, jury in...