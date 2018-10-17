Kepak launch first-ever Omega 3 enriched beef

Major Irish meat processor, is set to unveil its latest product innovation - the first Omega 3 enriched beef - this week at the influential Global Food Marketplace trade fair, SIAL, in France.

Major Irish meat processor, is set to unveil its latest product innovation - the first Omega 3 enriched beef - this week at the influential Global Food Marketplace trade fair, SIAL, in France.

Kepak’s Omega 3 beef innovation was produced through a three-year collaboration with Alltech and is achieved by feeding cattle with a specialised algae supplement during the finishing phase.

This means the beef reaches the required level of enrichment for Omega 3 accreditation.

Other innovations set to be unveiled by Kepak at the Paris based food-fair include the “Beefroot Burger", featuring grass fed Irish beef, blended with sweet beetroot and crunchy quinoa.

Kepak says this product is part of Big Al’s new healthy and ecologically sustainable blended burger range which has been developed in response to the growing flexitarian and health trends with more exciting blends joining the range soon.

John Horgan, Managing Director, Kepak Group, said the new product innovations from Kepak, are a direct response to market demands and are driven by emerging trends as more and more of our customers are looking to us to provide them with healthy, environmentally friendly and ecologically sustainable food options.

“I have no doubt that these new product innovations from Kepak will be received well at SIAL, which is a very important event for us as a business.”

Commenting on the Omega 3 project collaboration Richard Dudgeon, Regional Manager Alltech Northern Ireland said Alltech and Kepak have always had a close relationship in terms of developing nutritional solutions which help meet the needs of beef producers.