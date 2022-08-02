Jim O'Toole appointed new Chief Executive of Bord Bia

Bord Bia has announced that Jim O'Toole has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr O’Toole scheduled to take up the position on November 1st and is currently CEO of Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency.

Described as a highly experienced in global food marketing, sustainability development and change leadership, he previously held senior positions in Bord Bia (Irish Food Board) and gained extensive marketplace experience working in London, Milan and Paris.

Announcing the appointment, Chairman of Bord Bia, Dan MacSweeney, said his considerable experience in the agrifood sector, depth of international experience and strong corporate, strategic and operational expertise makes him an ideal leader to deliver strategic transformation, building on the great work of his predecessors and the rest of the Bord Bia team.

"We look forward to working with Jim, and are confident his leadership will ensure Bord Bia continues to deliver on its strategic mission to promote sustainably-produced Irish produce to customers around the world. On behalf of the Board of Bord Bia, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Michael Murphy for his commitment and dedication to Bord Bia and the food, drink and horticulture sector during his term as Interim CEO, which has ensured the continued successful delivery of our new and exciting strategy, while navigating the key issues currently facing the industry and the organisation.”