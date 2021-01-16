Farming

‘It’s a shambles’ – Hauliers warn of food shortages as Brexit causes delays at Dublin Port

A container ship arrives into Dublin Port as a spokesman for the Freight Transport Association Ireland has told the Taoiseach in a letter that the new Brexit requirements see the industry struggling to keep the flow of goods moving. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Sarah Collins

Ireland could face shortages of fresh food and other goods in a matter of weeks if post-Brexit trade rules are not relaxed, road hauliers have warned.

Food consignments are getting blocked in UK warehouses or stopped at Irish ports due to extra Brexit checks, leaving drivers stranded and hauliers carrying the cost.

Fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and other perishable foods coming in to Ireland via the UK are most at risk, but even biscuits, curry sauce and canned goods are getting stopped, hauliers told the Irish Independent.

