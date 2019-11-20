Irish pig prices hit a record high

Irish pig prices hit a record high this week, with returns topping the €2/kg mark for the first time.

And further increases are expected as demand for pigmeat continues to soar due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in the Far East which has resulted in a massive pork deficit in China.

Pig prices have increased steadily over the last few weeks, with factory quotes moving up from €1.86/kg in mid-October to €1.96 c/kg this week.

However, more has been paid in the northern half of the country, with €2/kg reported to have been secured by some producers.

This equates to over €165/pig, up from €115/pig in April when factory quotes hit a low of €1.38/kg.

The €50/pig hike in prices is worth an additional €200m to the sector over a full year, given that in excess of 4m pigs are produced in the country annually.

However, while accepting that pig farmers’ fortunes had certainly improved, the IFA pigs chairman, Tom Hogan, pointed out that the average year-to-date price was just €1.62/kg.

He said the current improvement in farmer returns was necessary to cover the massive losses pig farmers suffered in 2018 when pig prices were on the floor.

“It will take another six months of today’s prices for Irish pig farmers to be back on a level financial footing,” Mr Hogan maintained.

Industry sources expect the growing demand for pork in China to underpin Irish pig prices through 2020.

Rabobank estimates that China’s sow herd, which formerly stood at 30m, will fall by around 50pc by year’s end as a consequence of the spread of ASF.

The cull of infected animals means that China’s pork production this year is expected to fall by one-third from the 54m tonnes produced in 2018. This represents a drop of around 18m tonnes.

The resultant surge in Chinese pork demand has prompted a shift in Irish exports, with increased volumes directed at the Far Eastern market.

While China took 18pc of Irish pigmeat exports in 2018, it is expected to take at least 30pc this year.

Meanwhile, the value of Irish pigmeat exports in 2019 are forecast to be far higher than the €660m figure recorded in 2018.

