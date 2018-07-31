Irish beef opened itself to a market worth €3.75m market by launching on two of China’s largest online platforms.

Irish beef launches itself on giant Chinese online market worth over three billion

Irish beef can now be ordered by Chinese consumers on e-commerce giants Alibaba’s Tmall Supermarket and Yiguo Fresh.

To mark the start of online sales of Irish beef in China, Bord Bia, in partnership with Win-Chain, Alibaba Group’s global sourcing company, hosted a launch event in association with Jacqueline Qiu, a Shanghai based celebrity chef.

Ms Qiu livestreamed a series of cooking demonstrations showing different ways to prepare the Irish beef on offer. Over 40,000 Chinese consumers tuned in to watch the cookery demonstrations, which will form part of a week-long online Irish beef promotion.

Meat sales on ecommerce platforms in China were estimated at €3.75 billion in 2017, representing approximately 15pc of gross merchandise value in the fresh category.

Growth is fast, with sales on the largest platforms tripling each year since 2015. Ecommerce typically attracts wealthier, younger consumers, and their preferences are reflected in the fact that 75pc of meat sold online is beef, the majority of which is imported.

Speaking at the launch Bord Bia’a Trade Marketing Specialist in China Conor O’ Sullivan said that the development of online sales is a key part of Bord Bia’s strategy for Irish beef in China.

“Investment in the fresh ecommerce sector has really started to take off in the last year or so, and it is being led by China’s internet giants. They started off focusing on imported fruit, but in recent times platforms are expanding their offerings to cover meat, dairy and seafood,” he said.