Irish beef and dairy processors brace for margins hit amid sterling volatility

Top Irish beef and dairy processors are braced for higher costs and margin reductions amid the British pound’s ongoing volatile performance on the currency markets.

Although sterling rallied towards the weekend, the pound struck record lows earlier last week in reaction to the UK Government’s so-called mini-budget fiscal plan.

Asked how the currency turbulence is impacting on consumer demand for Irish beef on UK supermarket shelves Joe Ryan director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said:

“The weakened sterling exchange rate is a significant concern for MII beef exporting members, especially in the context of the many headwinds facing the sector at this time.

“Given the importance of the UK market for Irish beef exports, anything which impacts on the competitiveness of our offering is a further challenge.

“This comes at a time when the sector is also seeing reduced consumption of high value cuts such as steaks, due to inflationary pressures on consumer spending power, coupled with major increases in business costs such as energy and transport,” he said.

On the dairy side, Conor Mulvihill director of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) warned that Irish dairy prices across the pond “will have to go up” in response to the currency angst.

“While Irish dairy has significantly diversified away from the British market, it remains a key outlet for us.

“Essentially, Irish dairy prices will have to go up in the British market at a time when ordinary wages are not keeping pace with already rampant inflation there.

“That in turn will result in demand destruction for consumers and margin reduction for Irish processors if left unchecked.

“At present there has been no impact on British demand for Irish dairy. In fact 2022 dairy export figures are well up as the pre-Brexit deal stockpiling of dairy has gone out of the system.

“The Bank of England guides the impact of the pound’s depreciation on the end price of goods and takes between nine and 12 months to materialise, so Irish dairy will be looking at alternatives in other markets, while obviously attempting to retain market share in Britain.

“We are also seeing no growth in domestic British dairy supply, so they will continue to remain dependent on imports such as Irish dairy to satisfy domestic demand- particularly in food service,” he concluded.