Irish agri-food exports worth record €13.5 billion in 2021

The value of Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports increased by 4pc to a record €13.5 billion in 2021, despite the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on trading.

Ireland exported the equivalent of almost €37 million worth of food and drink every day last year to customers in more than 180 countries worldwide, according to new data from Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects report 2021/2022.

Ireland exports about 90pc of its food and drink production and the performance of the export sector was robust in 2021, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that the UK is now operating outside of the EU Customs Union. The value of Irish food and drink exports was 2pc higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The dairy sector, which was worth more than €5 billion last year, remains the largest element within Irish food and drink exports, followed by meat and livestock, which generated over €3.5 billion in export sales, and prepared consumer foods, which was worth more than €2.5 billion.

Bord Bia also published ambitious new three-year targets today to further contribute to the growth in the value-chain of Irish food and drink exports as part of the launch of its new 10-year Statement of Strategy. The plan envisages a significant expansion in the value growth of Irish food and drinks exports during the period, including an 11pc increase in the value of dairy, meat, and livestock exports, and a 14pc jump in prepared consumer food exports.

Export Destinations

The EU was the largest single regional destination for Irish food, drink, and horticulture, as the value of exports increased by 2pc to €4.5 billion last year. The value of exports to the UK was €4.4 billion last year, which was a very slight decline on the previous 12 months. Some categories saw a shift in exports to Northern Ireland rather than to Great Britain, due to a combination of serving new customers in NI and also partly as a route for onward shipment to northern parts of Britain.

The US market rebounded strongly, with export values up 22pc to €1.3 billion driven by strong whiskey and liqueur sales. The value of exports to Africa grew by 12% to €918 million last year, while exports to South East Asia increased by 20% to exceed €500 million for the first time.