Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture export value reaches all time high of €16.7bn

Rampant food price inflation saw the value of Ireland's food, drink and horticulture exports increase by 22pc last year, reaching a new record high of €16.7bn.

Food and drink exports are up €3bn on 2021 and almost 30pc on pre-pandemic levels, according to Bord Bia's Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23, which was published by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue today.

This increase is down to increasing unit prices due to inflation and rising input and operational costs, aswell as an increase in the volume of goods exported, Bord Bia said.

Irish dairy exports were valued at €6.8bn last year, a year-on-year value increase of 33pc or €1.7bn, the report shows.

This was driven mainly by Irish butter, which is up 26pc in value and cheese which is up 25pc.

Dairy remains the largest food and drink export, with over 1.7m tonnes of product shipped to over 130 markets worldwide.

The meat and livestock sector is the next largest, with exports valued at over €4bn - a 15pc increase in value compared to 2021, according to the report.

Irish beef exports were the largest contributor to the meat sector, valued at €2.5bn, an increase of €384m or 18pc on 2021 levels.

The value of Irish livestock exports grew by 8pc in 2022 to reach an estimated €230m.

There were approximately 285,000 head of live cattle exported, which represented a 15pc year on year increase, the report shows.

In 2022, prepared consumer food (PCF) export values exceeded €3bn - this was driven by the reopening of food service as Covid-19 restrictions lifted across key markets, according to Bord Bia.

Inflation also played a significant role in this value increase, which was up 17pc compared to 2021 levels, as volatility in input costs and rising energy prices curtailed new growth opportunities in the UK and European markets.

Irish horticulture and cereals exports exceeded €300m last year, with mushrooms, mostly for the UK, accounting for half (€152 million). Cereals exports were valued at €73m, up 10pc on 2021, according to the report.

Irish seafood export value increased by 3pc (€17m) on 2021 and reached €530m, despite a 19pc decrease in volumes exported, reflecting the challenging situation faced by Irish seafood exporters in securing supply, according to Bord Bia's report.

Meanwhile, Irish drink exports are up 22pc year-on-year and reached almost €2 billion in 2022.

This is a 25pc value increase on pre-pandemic (2019) levels. North America continues to be the key export market, representing 52pc of overall exports at just under €1bn.

Irish whiskey exports accounted for 60pc of the overall value growth last year, with exports valued at almost at €1bn (up 25pc on 2021) for the first time.

The UK remains the largest single country market for Irish food and drink exports, with exports valued at an estimated €5.4bn billion in 2022, an increase of 20pc on 2021 levels.

In value terms, Irish food and drink exports to the EU increased by 29pc to reach €5.7bn last year, and for international markets, the value increased by 23pc to reach €5.6bn.

Exports to the US increased by almost 40pc to more than €2 bn and while China's Covid restrictions contributed to a decline in exports to China. However, according to the report, growth in the value of exports to the Philippines, India, Malaysia and Japan more than offset this decline. Overall Ireland's food and drink exports to Asia increased by 9pc to €1.5bn.