Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture export value reaches all time high of €16.7bn

The UK remains the largest single country market for Irish food and drink exports. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg Expand
Food and drink exports are up €3bn on 2021 and almost 30pc on pre-pandemic levels, according to Bord Bia. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Rampant food price inflation saw the value of Ireland's food, drink and horticulture exports increase by 22pc last year, reaching a new record high of €16.7bn.

Food and drink exports are up €3bn on 2021 and almost 30pc on pre-pandemic levels, according to Bord Bia's Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23, which was published by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue today.

