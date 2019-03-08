Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Instagram censors chef's pictures of pigs' trotters and ears labelling it 'sensitive' content

Farmer Clive Clarke from Barna, Co Offaly, whose farm and butcher’s business was robbed six times in 13 years. Photo: Selina O’Meara Photography
Farmer Clive Clarke from Barna, Co Offaly, whose farm and butcher’s business was robbed six times in 13 years. Photo: Selina O’Meara Photography
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A leading chef in the UK has criticised Instagram for censoring a picture she posted on the popular social media site of pigs' ears and trotters.

Olia Hercules, a chef who regularly appears on the TV show Saturday Kitchen and Sunday Brunch, took to Instagram to share pictures of some pigs' ears and trotters she had bought from a butcher.

But, within days Instagram had marked the picture as 'sensitive content'. The picture then carried a warning that read: “Sensitive content. This photo contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing,” before people could see the picture.

Similar pictures on the FarmIreland Instagram account have been censored by Instagram, where a picture of butcher and farmer Clive Clark, holding a pig's head was censored. The picture (above) of Clark shows him holding a pig's head in his boning room where he butchers meat for sale.

However, when the picture was posted on Instagram, in October last year, it was deemed 'sensitive content' by Instagram, with the picture blurred and followers required to click through to see it.

UK chef Hercules hit back at the decision to censor her pictures, condemning Instagram and the general public for becoming “detached from reality”.

“My photo of @pipersfarm pig’s ears and trotters was censored by @instagram I guess someone complained,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Why the monkey don’t they report pictures of burgers, sausages and bacon too?

Also Read

“Ridiculous. And shame on you @instagram for censoring it. People are so detached from reality.”

Supporters of the chef called the decision “bizarre” and “bonkers" and questioned how detached people had become from their food.

Research last year in the UK found that a third of meat-eaters confessed they had never seen a cow or a pig in the flesh and almost two thirds could not identify the correct location of a rump steak.

Instagram has been contacted for a comment.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström

EU trade chief says no support in Europe for US trade deal that includes...
(stock photo)

Finance Ireland lending to dairy farmers surpasses €100m
Origin chief executive Tom O’Mahony

Irish dairy sector will beat Brexit threat and grow - agri firm chief

Pneumonia top cause of death among cattle- Regional Veterinary Lab...
Farmers ringside at Castlerea Mart last weekend. Photo Brian Farrell

Irish farming must prepare for big changes even in a 'soft' Brexit
UK farmers could be under threat from cheap imports after Brexit (Dan Law/PA)

Everything you need to know about Brexit and tariffs
(stock image)

24 farmers feature on Revenue's tax defaulter's list


Top Stories

Paddy Lyons: 90-year-old was found dead in an armchair at home

Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old retired farmer Paddy Lyons
This bullock was the smallest of a group of John Heney’s four store cattle bought in September last year, averaging 423kg live weight. Factory returns showed that he killed-out a very good 336.5kg with a confirmation grade of O-

John Heney: Beef is becoming an expensive hobby that most farmers can...
Victim: Paddy Lyons suffered multiple blows to the head

Ralph Riegel: 'Brutal murder of Paddy Lyons (90) represents ultimate...
Rocketts Castle on 250ac in Waterford is typical of the estates sought by wealthy UK buyers. The private treaty sale is guided at €4.75m

Brexit bind as uncertainty leads to land purchase delay
The ‘Beast from the East’ was a contributing factor to losses. Photo: PA

€100m wiped off the cattle trade leaves farms on brink
A disused customs post on the border between Dundalk and Newry

Vets on border posts to get €43/hour as Department sets about putting 230...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

March milk volumes forecast to rise by up to 10pc