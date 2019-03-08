Instagram censors chef's pictures of pigs' trotters and ears labelling it 'sensitive' content

A leading chef in the UK has criticised Instagram for censoring a picture she posted on the popular social media site of pigs' ears and trotters.

Olia Hercules, a chef who regularly appears on the TV show Saturday Kitchen and Sunday Brunch, took to Instagram to share pictures of some pigs' ears and trotters she had bought from a butcher.

My photo of @pipersfarm pig’s ears and trotters was censored by @instagram I guess someone complained. Why the monkey don’t they report pictures of burgers, sausages and bacon too? Ridiculous. And shame on you @instagram for censoring it. People are so detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/7UYeUexAZ4 — Olia Hercules (@OliasGastronomy) March 6, 2019

But, within days Instagram had marked the picture as 'sensitive content'. The picture then carried a warning that read: “Sensitive content. This photo contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing,” before people could see the picture.

Similar pictures on the FarmIreland Instagram account have been censored by Instagram, where a picture of butcher and farmer Clive Clark, holding a pig's head was censored. The picture (above) of Clark shows him holding a pig's head in his boning room where he butchers meat for sale.

However, when the picture was posted on Instagram, in October last year, it was deemed 'sensitive content' by Instagram, with the picture blurred and followers required to click through to see it.

UK chef Hercules hit back at the decision to censor her pictures, condemning Instagram and the general public for becoming “detached from reality”.

“My photo of @pipersfarm pig’s ears and trotters was censored by @instagram I guess someone complained,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Why the monkey don’t they report pictures of burgers, sausages and bacon too?