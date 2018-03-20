Infant food leads EU agri-food exports increase of 4.5%
The value of EU agri-food exports in January 2018 reached €10.6 billion, an increase of 4.5pc in value terms compared with the same period one year ago, according to the latest monthly trade report published by the European Commission.
With agri-food imports to the EU at €10.3 billion, the EU had a positive trade balance of €300m in January 2018.
EU imports increased most coming from Ukraine (increased by €122m compared to January 2017), and to a lesser extent, from India (up by €64m compared to the same time last year).
In contrast, the imports from USA, Argentina and Indonesia lost the most value (respectively down €191m, €185m and €124m compared to January 2017).
Highest increases in monthly export values (January 2018 compared to January 2017) were recorded for Japan, Brazil, Russia and Morocco, increasing respectively by €56m, €48m, €43m, and €41m.
However exports fell to Saudi Arabia, Algeria, China and United Arab Emirates, down respectively by €59m, €51m, €49m and €39m.
By sector, the highest export growth was achieved in infant food (up €81m), sugar (an added €67m), pasta (increased by €58m) and pet food (up €57m).
Imports of cereals (other than wheat and rice) and tropical fruits increased (respectively by €121m and €53m).