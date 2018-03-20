Infant food leads EU agri-food exports increase of 4.5%

With agri-food imports to the EU at €10.3 billion, the EU had a positive trade balance of €300m in January 2018.

EU imports increased most coming from Ukraine (increased by €122m compared to January 2017), and to a lesser extent, from India (up by €64m compared to the same time last year).

In contrast, the imports from USA, Argentina and Indonesia lost the most value (respectively down €191m, €185m and €124m compared to January 2017).