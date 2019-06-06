Farmers have backed a call from the head of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) Isolde Goggin that independent retail regulator to give effect to tougher EU legislation to protect farmers.

'Independent regulator needed to protect farmers from being exploited by processors and retailers'

Speaking to the Joint Agriculture Committee recently, Ms Goggin said the new unfair trading practices directive is vastly different from the existing grocery regulations in respect of which we have a function. In scope and size alone we estimate that it could apply to approximately 10,000 businesses in Ireland.

The directive aims to provide more effective tools to tackle unfair trading practices (UTPs) in the agri-food chain, and to prevent the weaker bargaining position of small and medium-sized farmers from being exploited by larger operators, such as major processors and retailers.

However, Ms Goggin said the expanded scope will have significant cost implications and consideration needs to be given to how such a regulatory regime would be funded.

"Our initial ballpark estimate is that, to achieve the aims of the directive successfully, a minimum of 40 staff would be required.

"The necessary skill sets would include investigators, economists, legal advisers, supply chain experts and auditors," she said highlighting that the work of the Groceries Code Adjudicator in the UK costs £2 million per year.

She said that the CCPC is recommending that a dedicated sectoral body is required.

"It should be empowered not only to enforce the directive but also to deliver ongoing regulatory interventions to improve the welfare of farmers. "The alternative would be unlikely to achieve the desired change in the sector," she said.

IFA President Joe Healy also wants the Government to push ahead with an independent regulator.

"The fact that the CCPC is walking away from this won’t surprise farmers, who never had faith in the Commission to pursue retailers," he said.

Joe Healy did acknowledge that the CCPC recognises that an independent adjudicator with strong powers is needed to intervene on the ground and give farmers a hearing.

“We have always held up the UK model as the basis for making real headway in this area.

"With the CCPC off the pitch, we want the Government to get this moving. The good work done at EU level will only have impact if there is robust enforcement on behalf of primary producers,” he said.

The President of ICMSA has said that the proposal from the CCPC has merit but only if it has sufficient powers to address what Pat McCormack said were the fundamental problems that were continuing to undermine in the sector, the absolutely key one of which he identified as being the inadequate price being paid to farmers for their cattle.

Mr. McCormack said that every debate around this issue pointed directly back to the inability of farmers to make a realistic margin for their produce.

