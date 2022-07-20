Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

In Europe's Hot Farms, Chickens Are on Sports Drink and Milk Output Is Shrinking

Farmer Luis Corchete and his wife Toni watch as a wildfire rages on during the second heatwave of the year in the vicinity of Guadapero, Spain, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera Expand
A farmer mows rye with a combine harvester in a field near Hilpoltstein, Germany, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth Expand

Close

Farmer Luis Corchete and his wife Toni watch as a wildfire rages on during the second heatwave of the year in the vicinity of Guadapero, Spain, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Farmer Luis Corchete and his wife Toni watch as a wildfire rages on during the second heatwave of the year in the vicinity of Guadapero, Spain, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A farmer mows rye with a combine harvester in a field near Hilpoltstein, Germany, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

A farmer mows rye with a combine harvester in a field near Hilpoltstein, Germany, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

/

Farmer Luis Corchete and his wife Toni watch as a wildfire rages on during the second heatwave of the year in the vicinity of Guadapero, Spain, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Megan Durisin

Corn yields are waning, milk output is shrinking and chickens are sipping electrolytes as unprecedented heat bakes some of Europe's key farming regions.

France, an agriculture heavyweight, is at risk of record-breaking temperatures and fires, while the UK has issued its most severe heat warning and half of Italian farms are parched. That's compounding problems for food producers, who weathered frosts, hail and drought in the first half of the year.

Most Watched

Privacy