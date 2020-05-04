Farming

'If there is another outbreak of bird flu I would have to sell the farm'

2/5/20 Mickey Mc Kenna, free rangeegg producer from Tydavenet in North Monaghan, who&rsquo;s business has been devastated by avian flu. Picture:Arthur Carron Expand

Michael Keaveny

A farmer who has had his entire flock of 14,000 free-range hens culled due to Avian flu has called on the Government to provide more protection for free-range egg producers.

Mickey McKenna, along with his brother Tom, son Conor and wife Pauline, was running what he describes as "a state-of-the-art system" in Drumlish in north Monaghan, having converted from beef four years ago.

"I took early retirement from the health service to go farming full time," said Mr McKenna, who had worked as a nurse manager for psychiatric services in Cavan and Monaghan.