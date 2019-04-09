Burger King’s new plant-based Whopper has an unlikely fan in the form of a senior US meat industry lobbyist, who has urged livestock farmers not to underestimate the rise of vegan alternatives.

'If I didn’t know what I was eating, I would have no idea it was not beef' - Farmers urged not to underestimate rise of vegan alternatives

The fast food chain launched its meat-free burger, dubbed the Impossible Whopper, earlier this month at 59 stores in St Louis, Missouri, with the intention of rolling it out at all 7,200 Burger Kings if it proves popular.

Following the launch, Eric Bohl, director of public affairs and advocacy for Missouri Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organisation, wrote an online review in which he praised the product created by Californian start-up company, Impossible Foods.

“If I didn’t know what I was eating, I would have no idea it was not beef,” he wrote.

According to Impossible Foods, the Whopper has been purposefully designed so that it “bleeds” like a traditional burger.

Bohl said the differences in taste between it and a normal meat-based Whopper were “pretty minor”.

“If farmers and ranchers think we can mock and dismiss these products as a passing fad, we’re kidding ourselves," he added.

"This is not just another disgusting tofu burger that only a dedicated hippie could convince himself to eat.”