Wednesday 31 October 2018

ICOS warns against duplication of resources or dilution of existing competitiveness as Glanbia launches 'Truly Grass Fed' brand

Siobhan Talbot of Glanbia
Siobhan Talbot of Glanbia
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

ICOS has rowed in on the ongoing debate over Glanbia's move to launch a 'Truly Grass Fed' (TGF) brand, saying that there should not be

Glanbia's Truly Grass Fed is is currently just available to whey found in one product launched in the US recently and the move has caused IFA to clash with Glanbia, with the farmer organisation saying it was "extremely concerned" that he brand could undermine the lucrative US market for Ornua's Kerrygold range.

ICOS has now said that while continuous innovation and product diversification are an essential part of the future growth and development of the Irish dairy co-operative industry, it is also essential that such important processes should avoid duplication of resources, investment or any dilution of existing competitiveness by the industry in its approach to key markets.

It said that it appreciates, values and supports the role of Ornua where individual co-operatives are members and beneficiaries of the over €2 billion in export trade secured annually by Ornua.

"This includes promotion of our existing grass-fed production model which projects a natural and wholesome image of Ireland and is also underpinned by national quality programmes including the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

"The fact that the Kerrygold brand is now worth close to €1 billion is a testament to the farmers who have funded it through levies over decades, and it shows what can be achieved when we as co-ops combine our efforts."

Glanbia's Truly Grass Fed is expected to be used in a range products across sports nutrition, bakery, butter, cheese, infant formula.

Glanbia already owns a range of consumer products in the US, including Optimum Nutrition; BSN supplements and ThinkThin.

Online Editors

