‘I knew the family recipe would go down well if we shared it’

Jack and Eddie wanted their brand to be more personal. Photo: Conor McKeown

Eddie gets pigs as weaners and keeps them until they reach 100kg-115kg. Photo: Conor McKeown

Eddie O’Malley and his son Jack with some of their produce from their farm in Carrowkennedy, Westport, Co Mayo. Photo: Conor McKeown

Eddie O’Malley has always been a farmer at heart, but when he struggled to make a living from it, he knew he had to make a change.

Eddie’s family farm on the Mayo/Galway border had always had an element of pigs to it and so rather than changing enterprise, Eddie found a way to utilise what he already farmed to create a new product.

“Down through the years, we’ve often made sausages using our own meat. We have a great family recipe and I knew that it would go down well if we were to share it with the public,” Eddie says.

“I started making a few small batches at home before taking the plunge and doing my food safety and hygiene training with the Health Service Executive.”

Eddie says that before starting to make the sausages, he had been conventionally farming pigs, both breeding his own stock and fattening for the factory.

“I found that I wasn’t making enough of an income from it in comparison to the work I was putting in. So when I was happy with the recipe and had done my training, I approached a local butcher to see if he was interested in making the sausages for me if I supplied him with the meat and the recipe. He agreed and it all started from there.”

Eddie began bringing a small amount of his pigs to the butcher, who then prepared the meat and packaged it, using the packaging Eddie provided him with.

Eddie was then responsible for the sale of the meat. He bought a refrigerated van to distribute his new products. He also began using a small number of his pigs for freezer carcasses for local customers, but has since moved away from this aspect.

Jack, Eddie’s son, is the fifth generation on the farm and Eddie decided to name their premium produce after he and his son.

“A lot of people who produce meat products use their surname as their brand name, but I wanted our brand to be more personal,” he says.

Initially, Eddie’s brother Noel was a big part of the business and helped to get it up and running before moving on.

“We were used to rearing the pigs and taking care of the farm work, but the administrative side of things was all new to us and a huge learning curve,” Eddie says. “All of the paperwork involved was definitely the hardest part of starting up the farm business for us.”

Eddie began selling at local farmer’s markets and then approached local retailers in order to get the product name out there.

Soon business was going from strength to strength, leaving Eddie in a position to upscale production and change the dynamic of the business.

“We had been using all our own pigs in the beginning, but it came to a time when we found ourselves running out of the cut of meat we required. At that point, we started to source meat from other producers and that’s something we now continue to do. We use our own meat and meat from other local suppliers.”

As the demand for produce increased, Eddie began working with Loughnane’s in Galway rather than his local butcher.

“They can cater for the volume I need and I’ve built up a great relationship with the company,” he says. “They order the meat required, make the sausages and package them for me with the packaging I have supplied. I then collect them in my refrigerated vans and distribute them.”

Eddie has since started to produce his own sea salt dry-cured rashers and black and white pudding using the same production method.

“I never really got involved in the actual production of my products because I knew that I couldn’t do it all. I still run the farm at home and I knew that I wouldn’t have the time to physically make the produce as well.

“It would also have required a full production unit on the farm, which would come with a substantial investment, so this route of outsourcing production always made more sense for me. I get to focus on the logistics of the business and managing the farm without the added stress of actually making the produce.”

Along with setting up his own business, Eddie also changed his farming system.

“I used to breed pigs, but I found it took up so much time and wasn’t as profitable as I would have liked. From 2015 to 2017, there was a slump in pig prices and a lot of the smaller pig farmers got out.

“I could see that farming 500 sows just wasn’t working for me either, so I decided to fatten all my stock rather than having any breeding element to the farm,” he says.

“I now get the pigs as weaners at around 32kg and keep them until they reach between 100kg-115kg.”

Eddie focuses on meat-line pigs rather than those from a dam line and also keeps a medium sized flock of cross-bred mountain ewes on his land.

If life wasn’t busy enough on the O’Malley farm, Eddie and his wife Fiona have also opened their own glamping site, Acorn Wood Glamping, on their outfarm.

“We bought some land after we got married and I had been keeping sheep on it. We figured we weren’t using the land to the full of its potential though as it’s in a beautiful location. So we put in three bell tents and two wooden cabins, as well as a communal camp fire area. There was also an old shed on the land, which we renovated to include two toilets and two showers.”

The O’Malley family farm has seen great change over the last number of years with diversification of more than one type. Eddie says he is lucky to have supportive family who are always there to help.

“My wife Fiona looks after the administrative side of the business, as well as taking care of the glamping site. My parents Pat and Marion are semi-retired, but work for us too.

“Then my grand-uncle Lenny, who lives just five kilometres from the farm, still works 365 days of the year with us. My cousin Paul works with me now too and he’s a great asset to the business.”

Eddie and Fiona’s four children are always on hand to help when needed too.

“Jack, Ella, Charlie and Grace all love the farming life and are a great help, particularly when it comes to the glamping side of things. It’s great to have a business where all the family can be involved in some way,” says Eddie.

Q. What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

A. “We kept the investment quite low — under €10,000. We just needed a refrigerated van and unit, and we outsourced production, which saved money. The glamp site started with an initial investment of €40,000.”

Q. How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

A. “It took us two years to move from country markets to supermarkets. We had to change our business model and market our produce in a completely different area of retail. We had no idea about how to start this, but with help from Seamus Moran in SuperValu, Westport, and with my cousin Paul coming on board, we managed to create a brand, around which we could then market our products.

“For the Glamping side of our business, it took us 12 months to get from our original concept to opening our gates. Most of the work was carried out from January to June 2017.

Q. Was financing readily available from the banks for this venture?

A. “We got some help from Microfinance Ireland and AIB. A couple of short-term loans allowed us to start supplying shops, without putting pressure on cash flow.

“We were aware, that moving into this new area, credit must be offered to every customer and without some finance arrangements, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

“For the glamping side of things, we availed of a loan from a family member.”

Q. Was there any grant aid available?

A. “We availed of some small grants in the beginning and we got a little help from the Northwest Mayo Development Company, who help source aid for start-ups. We used this to purchase our first refrigerated unit.”

Q. Did you find any support bodies or agencies particularly helpful for advice?

A. “Northwest Mayo Development Company helped with grant aid and, more recently, we have availed of a lot of advice from Enterprise Ireland.”

Q. Do you need any licence or need to register with any relevant bodies?

A. “We had to register our food business with the local authority and are under the direction of Mayo County Council veterinary officers. They are the authorities over meat. We don’t require any special permissions for our glamp site.”

Q. Was insurance required?

A. “Yes, insurance is essential. We are with FBD for both businesses and I couldn’t find any fault with them. They’re very approachable and helpful in all regards.”