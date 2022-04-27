Frank Brady doesn’t see any future for his son Christopher in the family-run pig farm in Cootehill, Co Cavan. Nor does he see a future for the sector in Ireland, if there isn’t a rise in the price of bacon coming to farmers. Spiralling input prices over the past few months means his 600-sow farm is losing €6,000 to €8,000 a week at the moment.

“At the moment I don’t see a future for anyone in pig farming. I see a black tunnel and farmers struggling and I think another price rise will break the camel’s back,” he said.

“The price of the product has to go up and I do think the consumer is prepared to pay more. It would only be 20c on a packet of rashers to make a difference for us.”

Twenty years ago, 700 sows was a big pig farm, he says, but now it is the average herd size in Ireland, driven by tightening margins.

“The need for farmers to produce more for less drove this.

“It’s the need to have some kind of margin and that means having more sows and being more efficient. But we are at the end of the line, we can’t improve the margin more, it has to come back from food inflation,” Mr Brady said.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently announced a €13m support package for pig farmers, which came after an initial support package worth €7m.

However, it provided a maximum of €20,000 and for Mr Brady that worked out at only three days’ worth of feed. The latest support package will keep him in business for six to eight weeks more, but he worries when it will be made available to farmers. In the meantime, input costs continue to rise.

“Last August the price of feed started to creep up a little but there has been gigantic rises in the price of feed,” Mr Brady said.

“Now we are hearing there may be another 20c a kilo price hike from May 1, which will turn the lights out for more pig farmers.”

Teagasc estimates the average 600-sow farm has lost more than €200,000 since the start of the year, mainly due to rising feed and energy costs.

Last August feed was costing 92c-100c per kilo . Now it’s 165c a kilo. Mr Brady’s weekly bill has risen from €30,000 from August last year to €44,000.

Around two-thirds of animal feed is imported and drought conditions in parts of South America and the war in Ukraine, two areas from where feed ingredients are sourced, are having a severe impact on supplies and price.

While the price Mr Brady is receiving for his pigs has gone up in recent weeks, by 30c a kilo, figures from Teagasc show it is still nearly 40c a kilo away from a break-even price.

“We need another 50c a kilo,” said Mr Brady. Our electricity has nearly doubled since Christmas when we came off the contract we were on. If something doesn’t happen soon there will be more casualties.”

Teagasc estimates one-third of the country’s 300 pig farmers may go to the wall this year, which Mr Brady said would be “a travesty”.

“Of the 300 pig farms left, at least 220 are family run, employing five to six local people. The industry employs over 8,000 jobs and accounts for €750m a year in exports,” he said.

“Irish pig farmers produce a top-quality product and have very high animal welfare standards, higher than some other countries outside the EU.

“If we don’t have a home pig industry, we will be facing a situation where we’ll be wondering where our pork comes from.”



