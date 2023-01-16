Farming

Human waste is safe for growing vegetables, researchers say

Close

Low De Wei

As farmers in Europe and across the world grapple with increases in the cost of fertilisers, researchers suggest a solution may be closer to home in what people flush down the toilet.

A peer-reviewed paper by scientists in Europe published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science found that fertiliser made from human feces and urine is safe to use, and that only extremely tiny quantities of chemicals from medicines or drugs, for example, would get into the food.

