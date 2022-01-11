How to turn a passion for fresh, healthy food into a successful business

Sampling the foods of the world when they were away travelling, Claire and Thomas O’Connor fell in love with fresh, local, organic produce.

On returning to Ireland, they were keen to produce the same quality food they had been eating abroad and set about buying their own farmland.

Neither comes from a farming background, so they were in for a steep learning curve, but fast-forward over a decade and they are now running their own organic farm and shop in Tralee, Co Kerry.

Thomas and Claire in their shop

“While we were travelling, we had been eating fresh, healthy food straight from farmers’ markets,” says Claire, who previously worked as a computer programmer.

“When we returned home, I’d started to feel groggy and ill. I examined my lifestyle and the only conclusion I could come to was that it was down to the food I was eating now that I had come home.

“I was no longer eating the same fresh produce that I had gotten used to.”

After switching her diet to mainly organic produce, Claire says she began to feel much better.

Fresh produce in the shop

“It prompted us to realise that we wanted to be able to produce this kind of wholesome, Irish food for ourselves so we set about looking for the farmland,” she says.

The couple came across a 25ac sheep farm on the Dingle Peninsula and decided to buy it. They also enrolled in An tIonad Glas — The Organic College, in Limerick.

The O'Connors' 25ac holding at Camp

“We wanted to know as much as possible about organic farming so we immersed ourselves in it for a year and learned a lot,” says Claire.

Although their holding was originally a single-enterprise farm of sheep, Claire and Thomas wanted a diversely stocked farm so they bought in pigs, ducks, geese and chickens.

Thomas with some greens

“We learned a lot through our time in the Organic College and through our own research. There’s a prominent idea of what a farm should be in this country, that it should be separate aspects rather than mixed enterprise, whereas really, it’s the complete opposite,” says Thomas.

“We wanted our farm to be a diverse ecosystem with various different aspects which all complement each other.”

Thomas getting ready to transplant his apple trees

Claire had also been working one day a week in a local organic store in Tralee, Manna Organic, where they had been sourcing their food. A new, unexpected opportunity also arose from this.

“The owner had decided to sell up so we decided to buy the store from him,” says Claire. “We knew there would be an opportunity for us to supply the store with our own organic produce once we got up and running, and we just felt that buying it was the right move.”

Over the next while, the couple continued to work on building up their farm so that they could supply the shop.

Fresh fruit in the shop

“We started with two polytunnels and began setting our first vegetable seeds, chemical and pesticide free,” says Thomas.

“Our idea from the start was that we would never use anything with the word ‘death’ on the label. We wanted everything to be totally natural and to do no harm to the soil or environment.”

Out of the 25ac they bought, they decided to only use a few acres to grow their produce.

“There’s 4ac of fairly flat ground and the rest is sloped. It would be regarded as marginal land,” he says.

“We decided to use those 4ac to grow our salad and vegetable crops. Then we have another 4ac of perma-culture where we grow an array of fruit trees and have shelter belts planted in between.

Garlic in the shop

“Then we have some land dedicated to agroforestry, and we’ve planted 13ac of native Irish woodland.”

Claire and Thomas focus on growing fresh, seasonal produce and have everything from chillies to turnips on their farm.

“What we grow depends on the time of year but we have five or six different types of turnips, four different varieties of kale, courgettes, radishes, beetroot, onions, garlic and tomatoes, to name just a few,” says Claire.

“We supply it all to our store in town.”

At first, the couple were also supplying their store with their own meat but have since stopped, while they continue to sell their own eggs periodically.

“We were supplying our own pork and meat but it became too difficult and we eventually realised it wasn’t worth it,” says Thomas.

“There is a serious lack of supports available for organic farmers and the logistics of producing organic meat made it too difficult for us to continue with it.”

"The unavailability of local abattoirs that cater for small scale production was a problem for us. Each part of the process has to be certified and we had to travel long distances to bring our animals to the abattoir. This caused stress to the animals and because we were doing meat on a small scale it didn’t make sense economically either.”

They now source their organic meat for Manna Organic through local farmer Michael Gleeson.

After experiencing the challenges faced by organic farmers in Ireland, the couple came together with other farmers, growers and land-based workers to establish a member-led organisation — Talamh Beo.

An aerial view of the farm

Through the organisation, members are calling for change in the agricultural sector and have established a ‘Local Food Policy’. The policy proposes measures be put in place for funding, educational supports and better access to land for young farmers.

“There are no supports in place for organic farmers in this country. Vegetable farmers aren’t even recognised as farmers so getting agricultural support is impossible,” says Thomas.

“Shockingly, only 5pc of farmers produce fruit and vegetables, and this is all down to the fact that it is so hard to make a living from it in this country.

A lane between fruit trees on the farm

“Talamh Beo is calling for the country to refocus on food sovereignty because we have the capability to produce all our own food here, if we are supported in doing so.”

The O’Connors say they love what they do just as much as they did 15 years ago when they bought their farm and shop.

“We enjoy it so much and becoming farmers and food producers has been the best decision for us,” says Thomas.

Q&A: ‘We need low-interest, long-term loans for vegetable farmers’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up your farm business?

It took €60,000-70,000 plus the cost of the farm. We’re 15 years on and still using the first polytunnels we bought, so everything has been gradual and we are always working on improving.

The O'Connors' shop in Tralee

Was financing readily available from the banks?

We’ve always had a problem with bank financing. If you don’t have a huge income stream, or a big European payment, getting bank financing is extremely difficult.

There’s always money there, but accessing it is the problem. There’s so much paperwork and regulations involved.

We need low-interest, long-term loans for vegetable farmers. If there were more supports in place for farmers like us, we would have gotten up and running much quicker.

Was there any grant aid available?

We have applied for grants over the years but we never got them. Again, grants aren’t tailored to small food producers like us, and that’s a problem.

To avail of grant aid, you need to be able to avail of bank financing and producers like us find that very difficult because of the rules and regulations in place.

Was planning permission required?

Our farm came with outbuildings which we upgraded over the years to accommodate a very small processing facility. If you even have to wash a head of lettuce it’s regarded as processing, so the correct facilities must be in place.

Planning permission isn’t required for polytunnels, but it is required if you apply for grant aid to purchase them, which is strange.

Are you required to have any licences or register with any relevant bodies?

If you are producing and selling food, you must register as a food producer with the Department of Agriculture. We are also registered with the Irish Organic Association and we’ve been on the panel of the IOA for nine years.

We get regular health and safety inspections and organic inspections.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Accessing knowledge. All the traditional agricultural education bodies focus on chemical industrial agriculture and really only teach about conventional agricultural systems.

We need honest, open, biologically based education for those who want to learn about organic farming and local food production, as the measures currently in place just don’t suffice.