How to turn a passion for fresh, healthy food into a successful business

Claire and Thomas O’Connor were missing the organic produce they had enjoyed on their travels, so they bought a 25ac holding in Kerry and started growing their own fruit and veg, then added a shop to sell their wares

Farm-fresh produce: Thomas O&rsquo;Connor in his vegetable fields at Manna Organic Farm, Camp, Co Kerry. Photos: Domnick Walsh Expand
Thomas and Claire in their shop Expand
The O'Connors' 25ac holding at Camp Expand
Thomas getting ready to transplant his apple trees Expand
Fresh fruit in the shop Expand
Fresh produce in the shop Expand
Garlic in the shop Expand
The O'Connors' shop in Tralee Expand
Thomas with some greens Expand
An aerial view of the farm Expand
A lane between fruit trees on the farm Expand

Farm-fresh produce: Thomas O’Connor in his vegetable fields at Manna Organic Farm, Camp, Co Kerry. Photos: Domnick Walsh

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Sampling the foods of the world when they were away travelling, Claire and Thomas O’Connor fell in love with fresh, local, organic produce.

On returning to Ireland, they were keen to produce the same quality food they had been eating abroad and set about buying their own farmland.

