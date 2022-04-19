How this Roscommon beef farmer cuts out the middle man and sells his meat direct to the customer

Premium
Fed up with factories eating in to the margins on his family beef farm, Derek Allen started selling at farmers’ markets, then opened his own farm shop and an online business, as well as diversifying into sheep, turkeys and pigs
When the economic crash came in 2008, carpenter Derek Allen reverted to his family farm in Ardsallagh More, Roscommon to make a living.
After evaluating the future of the farm and making plans to add value, he and his brother Brendan began selling their own meat straight to the customer, “cutting out the middle-man”.
Fast-forward 18 years, Derek and his wife Lisa are now producing award-winning beef, pork, lamb and turkey and selling it through their farm shop in Roscommon, at local farmers’ markets and online.
“We always kept over 150 good continental cattle on the farm when we were growing up,” says Derek.
“Brendan and I always had a great interest in farming. I went on to train and work as a carpenter while Brendan became a marine scientist.
“Then the crash came and I quickly found work dry up and found myself spending more time on the farm again.”
It was then that Derek “recognised that the traditional approach of rearing and selling meat through the factory and onto the supermarkets wasn’t working,” and decided to diversify, immersing himself in the farm entirely.
“I decided to try selling our beef directly to the customer,” he says. “So I approached a local butcher, Terry McLoughlin, and asked if he’d be interested in processing it for us and he agreed. He has an abattoir behind his butcher shop in Lanesborough.”
Derek brought one of his continental heifers to the abattoir and after the butcher prepared the meat, he took it to a farmers’ market in Moycullen. Then he brought more to another farmers’ market in Galway city.
“The response was fantastic, people were really interested in the whole concept of farm-raised beef and traceability,” he says.
As Derek realised that there was a market for his product, he made the decision with Brendan (who has since left the business and gone back to his career in science) to convert an old farm shed into a farm shop and begin selling directly from there.
“We had been doing well at the two markets in Galway city and Moycullen so the next step was to open the shop as well,” he says.
He also began phasing out the continental breeds and bought in more traditional breeds such as Aberdeen Angus and Hereford, as well as getting into sheep in order to supply his shop with his own lamb.
Derek had his planning application granted, bought all his refrigeration and food preparation equipment and renovated the old farm shed into a shop and meat storage facility. He continued to get his meat processed and packaged by the butcher.
Everything was going great until the heavy snows in 2010 which brought some challenges for Castlemine Farm.
“When the big freeze happened, the customers couldn’t get near our farm with the ice. We were totally cut off so we had to think fast,” says Derek.
“So, over the space of three or four days we moved into a rented shop in Roscommon town.”
The change of location proved convenient, so he decided to stay put.
“It was easier access for customers so we decided to stay there.”
Then, when Castlemine Farm shop had outgrown the building it was in, Derek moved to a bigger facility where he and Lisa continue to run their business.
“Lisa manages the shop and I manage the farm — it works well for us. We still sell at the two farmers’ markets every weekend too” says Derek.
Trial and error showed the Allens where the market was and now they supply the shop with beef, lamb, pork and turkey all from their own farm, as well as chicken from other local farms.
“I bought 20 bronze turkeys in 2008 when I started selling the beef at the farmers’ markets,” Derek says.
“When they did well, I increased numbers the following year and now I rear 400 yearly. I get them in August and keep them until just before Christmas when I send them to Hogan’s to be slaughtered.”
He also keeps four sows and rears their piglets yearly for the shop and keeps a flock of 300 cross-bred ewes to supply the shop with lamb.
“I keep two Duroc boars and breed them with my sows and I keep Suffolk-cross ewes,” he says.
“I usually get around 30 piglets from the sows.
“I spread lambing over a few months from January to April so that I constantly have a fresh supply of lamb coming on for the shop.”
Derek realised there was one product he was missing which was affecting his trade.
“Customers would often ask for chicken or chicken fillets but I didn’t have any — and if you don’t have what the customers want, they’ll go elsewhere, and they’ll buy their beef and pork there while they’re at it.
“So I decided to start stocking chicken from other local farmers. Now I have organic chicken from Jimmy Barlow, ordinary chicken from Western Brand and free-range chicken from Windfall farm.”
Derek also sources additional pork from another local farmer, Micky Cull, to supplement his own supply.
The Allens use traditional, Irish methods for preparing their meat and Derek says this is key to maintaining a loyal customer base.
“We dry-age our beef, so it’s hung in quarters, which tenderises the meat and brings out the flavouring. The hind quarters, where the roasts and steaks are, are hung for 21 days, while the front, which consists of mince and stewing meat, is hung for two weeks,” he says.
“We dry-cure our bacon using the same method traditionally used in every household in times gone by: we rub the meet with sugar and salt before sealing it in a bag to allow the rub to penetrate the meat. This gives it a gorgeous flavour and succulent texture.”
Derek also makes all his own sausages and has recently branched into the prepared-meal avenue.
“We built a kitchen in the back block of our shop and hired two chefs and we now produce a range of ready meals which are going down well with customers,” he says.
Having started retailing online at the start of the pandemic, the Allens’ website was up and running at just the right time.
“We had it ready to go just as lockdown happened and food sales really took off, particularly online. We sourced cardboard boxes and lined them with sheep’s wool liners and ice-packs and now we offer next-day delivery nationwide with DPD,” he says.
The Allens like to keep their business and farm as sustainable as possible, so Derek grows 25ac of crops to feed his livestock for the winter and finishing period.
“I grow barley and feed it to the cattle and sheep. It’s a great way of keeping as much as possible in-house while keeping costs down,” he says. “My father Sean is still a great help and is heavily involved in the farm.”
What level of start-up costs did you incur?
Initially it only cost around €7,000. We had the stock and we bought a second-hand van for doing deliveries at the start and spent a bit on renovating the shed, but we got a LEADER grant for the equipment.
How long did it take to get the business up and running?
It took 10 years to get where we are now. We were chasing our tails in the beginning, like most people who start a business, and everything we made we put straight back into the farm and business for a few years.
Was financing available from the banks?
Yes, we were told if we could provide the collateral, we could get a loan, so that’s what we did.
What grant aid was available?
We got a LEADER grant for our equipment when we renovated the farm shed in 2010. We brought that equipment with us then when we moved into the town.
Is insurance required?
Yes. We have all aspects of the business insured; from product insurance to employer’s liability insurance.
What has been your biggest challenge?
We tried doing wholesale for some years, supplying other producers’ products to the catering industry.
We ended up carrying credit for some suppliers, from 30 to 60 days and it left us tight on money because we were always chasing it. So we got out of this, and it’s not something we’ll ever go back to.