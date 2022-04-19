Farming

Farming

How this Roscommon beef farmer cuts out the middle man and sells his meat direct to the customer

Fed up with factories eating in to the margins on his family beef farm, Derek Allen started selling at farmers’ markets, then opened his own farm shop and an online business, as well as diversifying into sheep, turkeys and pigs

Direct route to success: Derek and Lisa Allen of Castlemine Farm at their shop in Roscommon town. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
The shop in Roscommon Expand
T-bone steaks from the farm Expand
A ewe and lambs in the lambing shed Expand
T-bone steaks Expand
Some of the produce prepared in the on-site kitchen and sold in the shop Expand
Calves in the sheds Expand
A calf using the automatic feeder, with all his feeding activiity being record through his tag Expand
Lisa bottle-feeds a lamb Expand
Derek and Lisa outside their home Expand
A cut of Derek's beef Expand
Derek checking on stock in the fields Expand
Newborn lambs stay warm Expand
An Aberdeen Angus cross calf Expand
The Allens' award-winning black pudding and rashers Expand
A joint of lamb Expand
Stock out on grass Expand
Stock in the fields Expand
Derek moves straw from the shed holding young calves Expand
Derek in the lambing shed Expand
Derek in a field of winter barley Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

When the economic crash came in 2008, carpenter Derek Allen reverted to his family farm in Ardsallagh More, Roscommon to make a living.

After evaluating the future of the farm and making plans to add value, he and his brother Brendan began selling their own meat straight to the customer, “cutting out the middle-man”.

