How this returning emigrant transformed his family farm by selling beef boxes direct to the consumer

Rory O’Reilly converted his east Galway holding to organic and built up a customer base using social media as well as ‘getting out and talking to people’

Direct to the consumer: Rory O&rsquo;Reilly on his organic farm at Kylebrack, Loughrea, Co Galway, where he sells his meat through a box scheme. Photos: Ray Ryan Expand
Direct to the consumer: Rory O’Reilly on his organic farm at Kylebrack, Loughrea, Co Galway, where he sells his meat through a box scheme. Photos: Ray Ryan

Rory O’Reilly always liked the idea of “cutting out the middle man” and in 2015 he started fattening a couple of his heifers on his Loughrea, Co Galway farm for his own beef.

There was too much beef for just his own household, so he gave some to family and friends. The feedback he got on flavour and quality prompted him to set up a box scheme and sell his meat directly to customers throughout Ireland.

