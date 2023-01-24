How this returning emigrant transformed his family farm by selling beef boxes direct to the consumer

Rory O’Reilly always liked the idea of “cutting out the middle man” and in 2015 he started fattening a couple of his heifers on his Loughrea, Co Galway farm for his own beef.

There was too much beef for just his own household, so he gave some to family and friends. The feedback he got on flavour and quality prompted him to set up a box scheme and sell his meat directly to customers throughout Ireland.

“I grew up on this farm. I emigrated to America when I was 19, but I always knew I was going to be coming back to the farm,” he says. “I spent 16 years there and met my wife Sarah and in 2010 we came home to Ireland,” says Rory.

Having spent years working in the construction industry in America, Rory took over the family farm straight away when he returned to Ireland.

“The money and the craic were good in America but the hours were long and it’s a young person’s game. My father was in his early 70s when I came back home and at that point the farm was all sucklers which were sold at the mart.

“The first few years we were home, were hectic — our youngest child was born (we have four), one of our sons was diagnosed with autism, and we self-built our house.

“So it was 2014 by the time I really had a chance to focus on the farm properly. Until then I had just kept it ticking along.”

Rory outside his house (which he built himself) bringing one of his boxes to his car for delivery

Rory outside his house (which he built himself) bringing one of his boxes to his car for delivery

Rory had 22 cows at the time — Aberdeen Angus, Limousins, Charolais and Belgian Blues — and he was selling his weanlings at the mart.

Although the farm was “going fine”, Rory felt he had reached a crossroads and needed to make a decision on what he was going to do with the farm long term.

“I used to follow the Stockman Grass Farmer magazine in America and lots of independent farmers contributed to it,” he says. “They had a lot of different ideas on how to approach farming and how to make a living of it.

“There was lots of talk about grass-based farming and box schemes and cutting out the middle man and it appealed to me.

“I started fattening a couple off grass for ourselves.

The Angus herd

The Angus herd

“We couldn’t eat all the beef ourselves so gave away some of it to family and friends and they loved it and loved the idea of buying locally reared grass-fed beef.

“The feedback we got and the interest we had in producing our own food gave me the push to try selling our beef through a box-scheme system.”

Rory says the only way he ever wanted to farm was organically so it was a no-brainer for him when the Organic Scheme opened in 2015 — he applied straight away.

“I went in with no hesitation,” he says. “Converting wasn’t a big decision and by the time our first organic animal was ready for slaughter, we had the box scheme up and running.

“We knew people were going to be interested but we didn’t know if it would be profitable for us.”

Rory visited other farms that were selling their beef through a box scheme and gathered some good tips and ideas.

Rory with his dog Tasha, with Loughatorick in the background

Rory with his dog Tasha, with Loughatorick in the background

“We started posting about our boxes on social media platforms — we knew Facebook was going to be a good and free marketing tool for us,” he says.

“I found I had a bit of a knack for the marketing side of the business — getting out and talking to people, telling them about what we were doing and building up a customer base.”

He also got some grant aid through the Hen Harrier Project, which his land was designated under, to set up a website to sell his beef through.

​Rory had been bringing his cattle to Healy Family Meats to be slaughtered when providing meat for his own household and continued working with them to produce his beef boxes.

“They have all the facilities — an abattoir and butchering facility and they can vacuum pack,” he says. “Plus they are registered organic.”

By 2018, Lough Mountain Farm was killing an animal every three to four weeks, with Rory forward-selling the meat before sending his animals to the abattoir.

He has continued to build up his customer base and now rears around 15 cattle every year for his beef boxes and gets between 12 and 14 boxes from each animal.

"Our income from the beef is three times what it was in 2014 and the sales from our lamb boxes account for 25pc of our income. It’s made farming full time possible which I always wanted – I wanted to be around for my family as much as possible.”

Rory with a beef box

Rory with a beef box

Rory’s cattle are kept outdoors 12 months of the year and he uses a rotational grazing system to keep the land and animals in good condition.

“This time of year I leave the gates of the slatted shed open and leave silage in there, and cows to come in and out,” he says.

“We are on wet ground and we have plenty of inspections and there has never been an issue with the condition of the land thanks to having a rotational grazing system.”

He sends his cattle to slaughter anywhere between 22 and 36 months of age. They are all finished on grass and usually kill out around 240kg carcass weight, he says.

The heifers are grass-fed

The heifers are grass-fed

“I do 10kg beef boxes which contain 3kg of steaks, 3kg of mince, 1kg of stew and two roasts,” he says.

“All the meat is packed in 500g bags and there are two steaks per pack. Everything is suitable for freezing.

“Each 10kg box is €155 and then it’s €15 extra for delivery by courier. We also do a couple of boxes without steaks and they’re €120.

“I sell every part of the animal, including the red offal and the marrow bones — customers like to use these to make their own stock, that’s become quite popular.”

A couple of years ago, Rory started producing lamb boxes as well. He discovered, however, that his land wasn’t best suited for rearing lambs.

“I don’t really have the land to fatten lambs — the quality isn’t good enough so I buy lamb from another organic farmer,” he says. “I now use about three dozen lambs a year.

Rory also sells lamb boxes – but his land isn't suitable for fattening lambs, so he buys them from another organic farmer

Rory also sells lamb boxes – but his land isn't suitable for fattening lambs, so he buys them from another organic farmer

“Customers can order a whole lamb, which averages out around 15/16kg, or a side of lamb.

“Input costs skyrocketed last year so I had to up my prices. Last year I was selling a whole lamb for €235, and I still don’t see any of that extra cost as profit.

“The cost of butchering, packaging, courier service, not to mention diesel and energy, increased hugely last year.”

Most of Lough Mountain Farm’s customers are individual households, says Rory, with the exception of a couple of restaurants.

Most deliveries are completed by courier service, while Rory also carries out a few locally himself.

“We pack the meat into insulated cardboard boxes which are lined with sheep’s wool insulation,” he says.

“Initially I sourced the packaging from the courier I was using. It was foil insulation, but we wanted to be more sustainable so we eventually found a company in England that did paper insulation and now we have the sheep’s wool.

“We get cool-packs from Holland that we freeze and put into the boxes; these allow the boxes to maintain a safe temperature for 72 hours.”

The meat is collected by courier from Healy Family Meats and delivered, usually within 24 hours.

“We never really wanted to have freezers on the farm — it’s a huge investment and there’s a massive amount of paperwork involved,” Rory says.

“Our product is seasonal. I only feed the stock with grass so May to December is when it’s all happening here. Orders are mostly done online but some people ring me to order as well.”

Q&A: ‘Do things by the book: you don’t want your business to fall through because you take shortcuts at the start’

What level of level of start up costs did you incur?

The way we modelled the business, we kept the start-up costs to the minimum.

By shipping directly from the butcher to the customer, we avoided the cost of having freezers on the farm.

The type of packaging we choose meant we didn’t need to invest in a freezer van to carry out deliveries. It was a business that was relatively easy to get off the ground.

Rory's farm

Rory's farm

Was bank financing available?

I’m sure bank financing is readily available for this type of business, in the same way it’s available for most types of farm diversification businesses.

But it’s not a route we went down — I have a terrible aversion to getting into debt, I think it’s a really slippery slope.

Was grant aid available?

There is grant aid available for this type of business from LEADER and Local Enterprise Offices. We were in the Hen Harrier Project and got a grant through that to set up the website.

Rory avoided borrowing for his enterprise

Rory avoided borrowing for his enterprise

Are you required to register with any bodies?

We are registered with the district vets in Galway. We are a food distribution business so we are inspected by the district vets annually and we are subject on-the-spot inspections.

The district vets were fantastic and helped with everything. If we ran into a roadblock with how we wanted to run the business, they were there to help. They really wanted us to get off the ground and make it work.

They were fantastic for mentorship and advice. We learned about the LEADER programme and the LEO through them. They will be taken over by the Department next year.

Is insurance required for your business?

The farm insurance covers what we are doing, we looked into getting limited liability insurance but were advised that we didn’t need t as the insurance policy we had already covered it.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of diversifying their farm like you have?

Do things by the book when starting out. You’re putting a lot of hard work into building a business and you don’t want it to fall through because you take shortcuts at the start.

Don’t be afraid to look for help from regulated bodies. There is often this perception that they will throw stumbling blocks in your way but we found the complete opposite, they were great help.

And lastly, set yourself high standards. It can be hard to get customers at the start and even harder to keep them so make sure you are doing your very best right from the start.