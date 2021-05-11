Farming

How this rare cattle breed is helping a Meath farming couple diversify

Sourcing Speckle Park stock was a challenge for Jan Douglas and her partner Liam Carroll, but it has been worth the effort as their beef box business goes from strength to strength

Rare delights: Jan Douglas and Liam Carroll with their Speckle Park cattle at Moyfeigher, Ballivor, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
New additions: Some of Jan and Liam's calves Expand
Succulent: Jan with Speckle Park steaks Expand
Low maintenance: Jan and Liam with their herd Expand
Distinctive: The Speckle Parks on the move Expand
Gradual process: Jan and Liam have built up their herd Expand

Rare delights: Jan Douglas and Liam Carroll with their Speckle Park cattle at Moyfeigher, Ballivor, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers

New additions: Some of Jan and Liam's calves

Succulent: Jan with Speckle Park steaks

Low maintenance: Jan and Liam with their herd

Distinctive: The Speckle Parks on the move

Gradual process: Jan and Liam have built up their herd

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Jan Douglas has always had a love for farming. She was raised on a mixed enterprise farm near Ballivor in Co Meath and now, after adding a masters to her degree in Animal and Crop Production, she is running her own farm-based business, specialising in rare-breed cattle.

I grew up on a dairy, beef and sheep farm and always loved working on it,” she says. “I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the sector, and I’m now working as a ruminant nutritionist and sales advisor with McNamara Feeds in Kildalkey.”

