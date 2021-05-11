How this rare cattle breed is helping a Meath farming couple diversify

Jan Douglas has always had a love for farming. She was raised on a mixed enterprise farm near Ballivor in Co Meath and now, after adding a masters to her degree in Animal and Crop Production, she is running her own farm-based business, specialising in rare-breed cattle.

“I grew up on a dairy, beef and sheep farm and always loved working on it,” she says. “I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the sector, and I’m now working as a ruminant nutritionist and sales advisor with McNamara Feeds in Kildalkey.”

Jan and her fiancé Liam have recently delved deeper into the ag industry and have diversified their smallholding by gradually introducing a herd of rare-breed Speckle Park cattle, and creating a spin-off business.

“Six years ago, I started renting a small block of land, near to where I originally come from,” she says. “I started off rearing Angus and Hereford dairy-bred calves. I loved it, but realised quite quickly that I was putting in a lot of time, for a small return.”

Jan had always been interested in the suckling aspect of farming and wanted to continue in this line, but from a different angle.

“I researched different breeds of cattle and came across the Speckle Park,” she says. “They are obviously gorgeous visually, but it wasn’t just their look that attracted me to them.

Distinctive: The Speckle Parks on the move

Distinctive: The Speckle Parks on the move

“Speckle Park cattle are a combination of three breeds: Teeswater shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus and English cattle with a White Park pattern.

“They’ve got an array of attractive attributes: they’re well-mannered, good mothers, medium-sized and easy on ground. They’ve no horns thanks to their Aberdeen Angus bloodline, and they’re easily maintained in general.”

Wanting to get in to the Speckle Park breed was one thing, but sourcing stock was another.

“There’s only a handful of breeders in Ireland so we knew from the start that sourcing these cattle could be a challenge,” says Jan. “We basically lived on DoneDeal, trying to locate anyone selling Speckles, and eventually we located two heifers for sale in Galway, so we seized the opportunity

“We knew straight away that we wanted more, so we continued to keep an eye out and last year increased our stock numbers.”

The meat from the Speckles is immensely popular in various parts of the world, especially in Canada, where they originate from.

“I was curious to try it after hearing from so many about how good the Speckle Park beef is, so we sent one of our own heifers to our local butcher, Michael Newman, to have it slaughtered and processed,” says Jan.

“Honestly, it was amazing. It was so tender and succulent, and we just knew that there had to be a market for it here too.”

Succulent: Jan with Speckle Park steaks

Succulent: Jan with Speckle Park steaks

Jan and Liam had the rest of their heifer packaged and gave it to family and friends to try. “We got a great response from our families and decided to go for it and start rearing Speckle Park calves for our own beef boxes,” says Jan.

Sourcing AI straws for her heifers was not easy.

“We got involved in the Irish Speckle Park Society and Liam became the vice chair. We knew there were only a few Speckle Park bulls in the country so finding a bull that wasn’t related to any of our stock might be a challenge.

"Liam and the other committee members became very active in getting new semen into Ireland,” says Jan. “We are in the middle of importing embryos from Canada.”

Jan and Liam are working to demand with their existing stock and use only heifers for their beef boxes.

“We optimise performance by providing a good plane of nutrition, which includes strip-grazing, fresh grass every other day and a comprehensive vaccination programme,” says Jan.

“Liam is a large-animal vet in Blackwater Veterinary in Ballivor, which is great when it comes to keeping our cattle healthy and in optimal condition.

While Jan formulates rations at McNamara’s, where they focus on high inclusions of home-grown and native grains, she mostly finishes her stock off grass.

“They’re a low-maintenance breed and don’t require any specialist treatment,” she says.

Low maintenance: Jan and Liam with their herd

Low maintenance: Jan and Liam with their herd

The couple have continued to work with their local butcher to fulfil orders.

“The heifers have a 6km journey to our local abattoir. Michael then processes and packages the meat. Our beef boxes are approximately 10kg and contain a selection of roasts, steaks, burgers, mince and slow-cooking cuts,” says Jan.

The beef boxes are available directly from Newman’s Butchers for collection, while orders can be placed with Jan through her Instagram account, Rocky Island Speckle Park Beef.

“We named the business after one of the fields on my home farm, which was always known as Rocky Island,” says Jan.

It’s not just the value of the Speckle heifers that are of soaring.

“The bulls are ideal for crossing with dairy cows, so we are rearing them as breeding bulls. They produce easily calved, light-birthweight calves that are very vigorous and lively.”

New additions: Some of Jan and Liam's calves

New additions: Some of Jan and Liam's calves

Jan and Liam recently bought their own farm, complete with an 18th-century farmhouse, just outside Athboy in the Royal County.

“It’s exciting to have our own space for our stock now and that we will be living there, on the farm too,” she says.

“We’ve work to do, though: the farm needs to be reseeded and the fencing needs some work,” says Jan. “We need to add some paddocks to make better use of the grass, and the house is a renovation project.

“We have already started moving over some of the calves though.”

Rocky Island Speckle Park beef has been going well since launching last year, and Jan is optimistic about the product’s prospects.

“I think people appreciate knowing where their food comes from and how it’s raised. My hope for the future is to see our Rocky Island Speckle Park beef on Irish menus. That’s our next goal, to start working with Ireland’s chefs.”

Q&A: ‘Start off small and test the water. Try to build a loyal and steady customer base’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

The farm business has been steadily growing for six years and we have been lucky that any money made could be reinvested, so it’s been a gradual investment, one that’s hard to put a figure on.

How long did it take to get your business off the ground?

In late 2019 we decided to try out a Speckle Park heifer, just for friends and family. The feedback was extremely positive, so we went from there. The business has been growing since and we are lucky to have many repeat customers.

Gradual process: Jan and Liam have built up their herd

Gradual process: Jan and Liam have built up their herd

Was financing readily available from the banks?

We didn’t borrow any money for the business but there is various start-up business loans for farm-based businesses like ours.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

We haven’t applied for any grant aid yet, but we hope to in the future.

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

I was accepted into the Acorns programme, designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland.

The network of like-minded women is incredibly inspiring and empowering. I had excellent mentorship and such practical advice.

Are you required to register with any bodies, or obtain any licences?

No, not currently, because our collection is available only from a registered, licensed premises.

How did you decide on packaging and labelling?

We sourced our boxes from Barry’s packaging in Tralee. It’s a fabulous Irish company I’ve found them great to deal with. My brother helped with the logo design which details a single Speckle Park heifer in their native colours, black and white.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Having a steady supply of heifers spaced out correctly to meet the demand has been a challenge but we are in a better position now.

We would really like to get a delivery service in place so we can service a large part of the country.

What advice would you give to anyone wishing to start their own farm business?

This is a difficult one. Start off small and test the water. Do your research and try to build a loyal and steady customer base which will encourage return business.