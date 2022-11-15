How this North Co Dublin dairy farmer rebooted the family trade and started selling milk directly from parlour to customer

Selling the milk from his dairy herd directly to customers has always been a dream of Alan Fitzachary’s and this year he made it come true.

The North Dublin farmer, who is milking 200 cross-bred cows, says selling milk is in his blood, with his father and grandfather having done it before him.

“My father used to sell milk in Rathfarnham, travelling around on a bicycle with a small milk churn and a scoop,” he says. “He went from door to door and the housewife would come out and scoop what she needed into a jug and pay him for it.

“A horse and cart with bigger churns filled with milk went ahead of him so that he could re-fill.

Alan's father Joe sold milk from urns, transported on a bicycle

“He had carried on from his own father who sold milk to the locals in the ’20s and ’30s.”

When lockdown hit and Alan turned 50, he decided it was now or never and set the wheels in motion for his new diversification project.

“The first thing I had to do was source the equipment,” he says. “I did a bit of research and spoke to others who already had milk vending machines and then I ordered a 400L pasteuriser and a double dispensing unit with two vessels from Unison Engineering in Limerick.

Alan (the smallest) with his siblings and their father and a bull on the family farm

“I wanted to be able to provide flavoured milk too so I ordered optics for dispensing different types of syrup.”

The building work that had to be done turned out to be a much bigger job than Alan had first thought and he ended up having to knock the outbuildings he had intended to renovate, to house his new business.

“We had old stables on the farm that we thought we could renovate but when we started into it we realised they had no insulation or anything, so we had to take them down.

Alan's vending machine

“Then we thought we could just put up a new building exactly the same as the old one, but we found out we needed to get planning permission, even for that.

“That held everything up by six or seven months, between getting drawings done and everything.”

Once the planning was approved, Alan, with the help of his brother and brother-in-law, built an apex-roofed shed, sheeted it and insulated it.

“We had to get approval from the Department of Agriculture and we had to finish everything to their specifications. We needed a sterile, white-walled pasteurising room that could be washed down.”

The pasteuring room

They also built a car park on the farm for customers.

Alan then installed the equipment and began testing it. He also had to do various different tests on his milk to ensure it conformed to all health and safety requirements.

“There was a lot of regulations to meet. We had hoped to be open last May but the whole process drew out until October,” he says.

“Our three daughters Emma (18), Leah (16) and Grace (11) came up with the name Bainne Bó and the design for our logo. They did a rough sketch of what they wanted and we passed it to Hall Printing, where we got the bottles. The girls had a big input in the whole thing, as had my wife Yvonne.”

Alan's daughter Grace adds flavours

The Fitzacharys opened their farm gates three weeks ago and since then they’ve been selling up to 150L of milk every day.

“The reception we’ve got has been amazing,” says Alan. “We couldn’t believe how many people showed up on our opening day and how many people have come since.

“My mother Madeline and my daughter cut the ribbon, it was a really family-orientated day.

Alan built a cafe

“The first day we sold 250L and we’ve been selling around 150L a day since that.

“I’ve been pasteurising twice a day, trying to judge how many people we’re going to get and how many litres of milk we’re going to need.

“On average, around 100 people pass through the farm gates every day since we opened the vending machine. There was a queue out the door all over the weekend.

“We’re open seven days a week and we’re getting customers from all over Dublin — North and South, as well as from Meath and Wicklow. We even had a customer from Donegal and one from Mayo.

“We are in a great location, right behind the airport. People expect us to be in a real rural location when they hear the word farm. People are still surprised we have wi-fi though!”

Every morning after milking Alan, who farms with his brother Ciaran and nephew Keith, takes the milk down from the dairy in a mobile milk tank and starts the pasteurisation process.

Weanlings born last February

It’s ready for the customers by 10am.

The milk is gravity-fed into the pasteuriser, which can process 400L in an hour.

“When the milk is pasteurised we have to test it, and once all that is done it’s pumped into the vessels which are put into the vending machine unit.”

The Fitzacharys’ machine is not self-service and is ‘manned’ at all times.

“There is always someone behind the counter to greet customers and serve them — that’s for security reasons and to add that personal, family touch. I think people like to be welcomed when they arrive at someone’s home or farm.

“You order your glass litre bottle at the counter for €3.50 and if you want a flavour, we add it from the optic at this point. Then your bottle is filled from the dispenser for €1.60.

A bottle of milk

“We’re big into sustainability.”

Last week Alan and his family opened their farm coffee shop, selling locally produced vegetables as well as teas and coffees.

He says he doesn’t plan on using any vegan dairy alternatives in the shop.

“People have told me I should stock oat and almond milk alternatives in the coffee shop but that’s a bone of contention with me.

“I don’t want fake substitutes for products farmers are producing so well and as sustainably as they possibly can.

Alan with his mother Madeline

“When it comes to pollution and emissions, these substitutes are a lot to blame.”

Although it was an uphill battle to get to this point, Alan is delighted to have set up a new family business.

“It was harder to get it to all come together than I originally thought and it took a long time,” he says.

“The paperwork was a big thing and it caused huge delays. Yvonne looks after all that, and she and the girls are front-of-house. I stay behind the scenes working on the farm.

Alan and his wife Yvonne with their daughters Grace, Leah and Emma

“It’s been a great way to get all the family involved and the girls really have a passion for it.”

‘Do your homework well and make sure you have a market’

What level of start-up cost did you incur?

All in all it cost over €130,000 to get to this point. Between equipment, building work and materials, paperwork and testing, it wasn’t cheap to get to where we are.

​

How long did it take to get your business up and running?

Around 18 months — longer than anticipated because of planning and unforeseen rules and regulations that we didn’t know about when we started out.

​

Was grant aid available?

I looked at grant aid from the Local Enterprise Office and told them what I wanted to do but they weren’t interested unless I was exporting a product, which I wasn’t.

Inside the cafe

​

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

Yes, planning was required and it wasn’t difficult to get but it did hold us up quite a bit. It’s a process that takes time.

Is insurance required for your business?

Yes, we already had our farm insurance with FBD and they took it on no problem. For this type of business you need to have all your equipment and buildings insured, and you need public liability insurance.

​

If you could go back in time, is there anything you would do differently?

No, but I didn’t realise it would be such an uphill battle. The behind-the-scenes work that has to be done to get a vending machine business up and running shouldn’t be underestimated.

​

What advice would you give anyone thinking of diversifying their farm and starting a business?

Do your homework well and make sure you have a market. We are still in the unknown but what we have seen so far has been positive.

Also, you have to have a passion for what you’re doing — that will carry your business through.