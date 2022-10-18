How this mixed farm in Meath carved out another niche with a pumpkin patch

John Guy has been growing carrots for as long as he can remember, but this year with the help of his wife Barbara and their children, he’s growing something a little different — pumpkins.

What started as “just a few for family and friends” has now turned into a 2ac patch with around 4,000 pumpkins and gourds, and John says it’s the most exciting thing they’ve ever done on the farm.

“The pumpkins were the kids’ idea. They’ve always been mad for pumpkin patches and picking pumpkins,” says Barbara.

Expand Close John's son Conor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John's son Conor

“Last year all the pumpkin patches were sold out but we managed to find one that was operating on an honesty box basis. The kids loved it and when they brought the pumpkins home and carved them out, they saved the seeds.

“They put them in an envelope and stored them in the hot-press for the winter so that they could try growing a few of their own pumpkins the following year.”

Expand Close John's children Eimear (10), Sean (12) and Conor (8) with a variety of pumpkins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John's children Eimear (10), Sean (12) and Conor (8) with a variety of pumpkins

In May, John and Barbara’s three children Sean (12), Eimear (10) and Conor (8) planted their pumpkin seeds in their greenhouse, in the hope that they would have some pumpkins to share with their friends and family come Halloween.

“They planted them in little individual containers and Sean watered them every day and they all started to grow,” says John.

“They kept them in the greenhouse for about three weeks and in the end of May, when they had grown four or five inches tall, they transplanted them outside.

Expand Close John with his wife Barbara and their children / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John with his wife Barbara and their children

“We knew from talking to other people that had grown pumpkins that it’s important to leave them outside in their containers for a few days before putting them into the ground. This gives them a chance to harden up and get used to the colder temperature.”

John borrowed a manually operated transplanter and the children dispersed them over a 2ac plot.

“You just pop the plants into the transplanter and go around the field with it — the transplanter spaces out the distance between plantings,” John says. “It’s much handier than walking round the field with 1,000 pumpkin plants in your hands. You can pick up transplanters on Donedeal for a few hundred euros.”

Expand Close The children with pumpkins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The children with pumpkins

Once the pumpkin plants were in the ground, John irrigated them, spraying water from an irrigator he has for the carrot enterprise. It wasn’t all plain sailing, though, as some were “attacked” by crows.

“They pulled them out of the ground and then moved on to the next one. They didn’t eat them but they can do a lot of harm. From talking to other growers, it doesn’t seem to be such a problem in general, so I’m not sure why the crows were attracted to ours.”

Read More

Pumpkins are a delicate plant, says John, and need to be minded for weeds and in wind.

“If the pumpkins don’t come up quickly and cover the ground, weeds can take over,” he says. “The pumpkins will smother the weeds if they get up quick enough, though.

Expand Close The family with their crop / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The family with their crop

“If they get too long and leggy in the greenhouse and then you plant them out, the wind can snap them, which ruins the plant.

“Some people might bring a hive of bees to the field to help fertilise them but some don’t. We didn’t and they grew fine.”

On average, each pumpkin plant produces 1½ pumpkins, according to John, while one gourd plant can produce up to 20 small gourds.

Expand Close Pumpkins growing in the field / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pumpkins growing in the field

Guy Farm and Pumpkin Patch opened last weekend on Saturday and Sunday and over 2,500 people visited.

“30 of our friends and family came together to help out,” says John .

“We have had great feedback and we still have some pumpkins left over so we’re toying with the idea of opening up again next weekend.

“Barbara put up a post on Facebook initially and we got a huge response, so much so that we had to take it back down and set it up as a ticket event. We put up a link to book tickets on Eventbrite. We sold out in no time. The interest is overwhelming.

Expand Close The Halloween-themed pumpkin patch attracted 1500 visitors on its first weekend / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Halloween-themed pumpkin patch attracted 1500 visitors on its first weekend

“We didn’t charge entry, we just charged for the pumpkins.”

As well as selling the pumpkins, the Guys had a coffee cart on the farm and a face-painter for children.

“It has been exciting. We grow a load of vegetables and they go off to the supermarket and nobody knows or cares where they come from, whereas with the pumpkins we have people ringing us, mad to come.

“You’re never really excited about bringing a load of cattle to the factory or sending a load of carrots or grain off, but it’s so different with the pumpkins.”

Expand Close The pumpkin patch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The pumpkin patch

The Guy family has been growing carrots for a commercial market for the last 50 years, while John and Barbara also grow tillage crops and keep a herd of commercial suckler cattle. They farm 1,000ac in total between their farm in Meath and another holding in Tullamore.

“My parent were looking for a new enterprise that would make money 50 years ago — it’s no different to now,” says John. “They didn’t have a lot of land, so they started very small, sowing carrot seeds with a salt cellar that had a hole in it. It grew from there.

“When it comes to the carrots, I look after the field end of things — the growing and the machinery — and my brother Martin takes care of the pack-house and sales.

Expand Close John and his machinery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John and his machinery

“We bought the farm in Tullamore a couple of years ago. We were looking for fresh land — not something that has been ploughed too much. That’s what you need for vegetables.

“You need free-draining, loamy, sandy but not too sandy and not something that dries out, and it should all be the one soil type.

“You know good soil from experience. It’s all about walking around with a spade digging holes. I judge land visually, but soil sampling is useful too — you want a neutral pH.”

Read More

The sowing season for carrots runs from March to the end of May, and good soil and correct preparation is key for a successful crop, according to John.

“Preparation all starts with the land,” he says. “Don’t put a crop into unsuitable land because it costs the same amount of money to grow a good crop or a bad crop.

“If you haven’t got the right land, it’s a losing battle. The availability of water to irrigate is important, especially in the last while with the drought.

“Sowing carrots is the same as sowing potatoes: you have to plough, till and de-stone the land first. Then you have to level off the beds and then start seeding with your seeder.

“We control greenfly because it can be a problem at certain times of the year. It’s controlled with insecticides, there’s no other way; without it we’d have spots in the carrots and we’d have weeds.

“You never want a spotless, totally clean crop, though — if you see that, you know you’re over-doing it.

“Once you get over the first two months of the growing season you’re done with management. They’re left to their own devices then and they grow away and they sit in the field until we want to harvest them, whenever we have sale for them (unlike most European countries, where carrots are all harvested at the same time and then put into storage).

Expand Close A field of carrots / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A field of carrots

“We just harvest as we get sale for them and that way they’re nice and fresh and a better colour.

“We do have to put down a layer of plastic and then a layer of straw on top of that to cover them in the field to protect them from frost. We start doing that around now, in October.

“You couldn’t leave it any later than that because you can’t let the ground get too wet. We bring in big square bales, 25-30t of straw/ac, so it’s a big job and a huge expense. We have a lot of our own straw.”

Expand Close John with carrots / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John with carrots

Harvesting is done with a self-propelled machine.

“They’re harvested in the morning, and they’re out of here that evening or early the next morning,” John says.

“Firstly, the loose soil is removed. Then they go into another machine where any of the small stones are removed. Then they go into a washer and into a holding tank to help remove any ingrained soil or clay.

Read More

Expand Close The carrots are washed and 'polished' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The carrots are washed and 'polished'

“Next they go into a polisher and they come out fresh and shiny. Then they’re hydro-cooled — they’re taken from around 11 or 12°C to down to 4°C. That’s just cold water being sprayed down on them — this is done to extend the shelf life.

“After that they’re graded on size, bagged and refrigerated until dispatch.”

Expand Close Carrots being processed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carrots being processed

The Guys pack the carrots in a range of different-sized bags and supply most of the main supermarkets.

“We do all sizes of bags, from 500g to 1t bags,” says John. “Donnelly’s is one of our biggest customers, then Centra, Meade Potato Company, Lidl, K&K produce — they re-pack a lot of the tonne bags for carrot and parsnip mix or soup mix.

"And some of the larger bags go for processing.”

Expand Close Bagged carrots / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bagged carrots

‘The carrots, the tillage and the beef enterprises all complement each other’

John and Barbara keep a herd of 250 continentals and they grow much of their own feed.

“The cattle are Barbara’s enterprise. We rear 50 calves each year and we buy 200 one-year-old continental heifers and bring everything to beef at 22-24 months. They go straight to Kepak, where Barbara works,” says John.

Expand Close A lot of John’s maize is fed to the cattle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A lot of John’s maize is fed to the cattle

“We are starting to bring them in for the winter.

“We grow a lot of crops too: we have wheat, barley and oats, oil seed rape, corn and maize for the cattle.

“We sell some of the maize to local dairy farmers but a good bit of it is for our own cattle.”

Expand Close The stores / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The stores

The three enterprises of carrots, tillage and beef all complement each other, says John.

“The three enterprises have grown over the years, especially when we got married — we upped our cattle numbers, got more into beef and we also put up a grain store.

“Cattle work particularly well with tillage, we find, because we rotate the land and use the cow manure and slurry as a natural fertiliser for the land.

Expand Close The herd in the field / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The herd in the field

“We also feed the carrots to the cattle, so it’s a full circle.

“We rent ground too and when you do that, you might get land with a few different soil types. It might not all be suitable for tillage or vegetables so in that case we’d put the cattle out to graze it, everything it utilised.”