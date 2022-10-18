Farming

How this mixed farm in Meath carved out another niche with a pumpkin patch

John Guy’s children saved seeds last year, and now they have 4,000 pumpkins and gourds to sell, alongside the carrot, beef and grain enterprises on the family’s 1,000ac farm

The future&rsquo;s orange: John Guy with pumpkins grown on his Meath farm. Photos: Seamus Farrelly Expand
John's son Conor Expand
John's children Eimear (10), Sean (12) and Conor (8) with a variety of pumpkins Expand
John with his wife Barbara and their children Expand
Pumpkins growing in the field Expand
The Halloween-themed pumpkin patch attracted 1500 visitors on its first weekend Expand
John and his machinery Expand
A field of carrots Expand
John with carrots Expand
The herd in the field Expand
The stores Expand
A lot of John&rsquo;s maize is fed to the cattle Expand

The future&rsquo;s orange: John Guy with pumpkins grown on his Meath farm. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

John's son Conor

John's children Eimear (10), Sean (12) and Conor (8) with a variety of pumpkins

John with his wife Barbara and their children

Pumpkins growing in the field

The Halloween-themed pumpkin patch attracted 1500 visitors on its first weekend

John and his machinery

A field of carrots

John with carrots

The herd in the field

The stores

A lot of John&rsquo;s maize is fed to the cattle

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

John Guy has been growing carrots for as long as he can remember, but this year with the help of his wife Barbara and their children, he’s growing something a little different — pumpkins.

What started as “just a few for family and friends” has now turned into a 2ac patch with around 4,000 pumpkins and gourds, and John says it’s the most exciting thing they’ve ever done on the farm.

