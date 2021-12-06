Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How this Kerry brewery is giving a boost to local tillage farmers

Torc Brewery is eager to showcase the produce of different Kingdom soils in its artisan beers and whiskeys, and growers are flocking to them

&lsquo;Unique taste&rsquo;: John Keane, manager of Torc Brewing at Scart Cross, Farranfore, Co Kerry. Photos: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand
Kerry tillage farmers Liam Courtney and John Dineen, who supply Torc Brewing with barley Expand
John in the brewery Expand
Torc Brewing's range of ales Expand
John is passionate about brewing and distilling Expand

Close

&lsquo;Unique taste&rsquo;: John Keane, manager of Torc Brewing at Scart Cross, Farranfore, Co Kerry. Photos: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan

‘Unique taste’: John Keane, manager of Torc Brewing at Scart Cross, Farranfore, Co Kerry. Photos: Valerie O’Sullivan

Kerry tillage farmers Liam Courtney and John Dineen, who supply Torc Brewing with barley

Kerry tillage farmers Liam Courtney and John Dineen, who supply Torc Brewing with barley

John in the brewery

John in the brewery

Torc Brewing's range of ales

Torc Brewing's range of ales

John is passionate about brewing and distilling

John is passionate about brewing and distilling

/

‘Unique taste’: John Keane, manager of Torc Brewing at Scart Cross, Farranfore, Co Kerry. Photos: Valerie O’Sullivan

Hannah Quinn Mulligan

They say that the proof of the pudding is in the eating, but for Aidan Forde and John Keane of Torc Brewing, the proof is in the drinking.

The pair are keen to show that Kerry has its own unique terroir, and only use grain from local farmers or as near as possible to brew beer and distil whiskey.

Most Watched

Privacy