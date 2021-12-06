How this Kerry brewery is giving a boost to local tillage farmers

They say that the proof of the pudding is in the eating, but for Aidan Forde and John Keane of Torc Brewing, the proof is in the drinking.

The pair are keen to show that Kerry has its own unique terroir, and only use grain from local farmers or as near as possible to brew beer and distil whiskey.

On the day they spoke to the Farming Independent, they joined farmers and growers on a bright winter day on the shores of Lough Leane, overlooking Killarney National Park, as the farmers put their ploughing skills to the test in an annual match.

That connection between the farmer and the brewer is vital to the pair, who point out that once word got around they were looking for grain, farmers started coming to them.

“Having growers and farmers that are taking the interest in us and wanting to go back to grain is fantastic. And the knowledge that some of them have is amazing,” says master brewer John.

“The farmers come into the distillery and they can see the five barrels that are going into making a new spirit came from a certain field.”

The idea is that that beer or whiskey is labelled according to the field where the grain was grown, giving the consumer a unique grain-to-glass to experience.

While Kerry is not renowned for its tillage, Aidan is passionate about growing grain in his home county and studying the impact that the growing location and soil type has on the taste of their products.

“We had a very successful harvest this year on a field north of Killarney overlooking the lakes at 230m altitude on shale, and we have planted the exact same seed in a field further down towards lakes on limestone at 40m,” he explains enthusiastically.

“It’s going to be very interesting to compare and contrast the two whiskeys.”

While the pair use modern technology, they are keen to give a nod to the traditional ways and plan to have a peated whiskey along with a selection of beers using Irish grain.

John is a Lyreacrompane native and Aidan is from Fossa; the pair met through taking their daughters to judo class, and discovered a mutual love of brewing.

“You can malt or brew any kind of grain,” Aidan says.

“But I was talking to a farmer in his 90s recently and he was telling me about an old variety of wheat they grew called Squarehead Master, and that’s the kind of thing that we’d like to do — get some of those old varieties and explore different flavours.”

Aidan says that while standard commercial malting barley has to hit certain standards, Torc wants its produce to reflect the season that farmers have had.

He references the French vineyards and how they embrace the impact the weather has on the taste of wine.

Contrary to conventional thinking, he wants the beer and whiskey from Torc to embrace these idiosyncrasies, as he feels that they add to the “unique” element of the product.

While the company only intakes about a relatively small amount of grain at the moment, they are keen to upscale and believe that consumers want to know the provenance of their drinks.

Kerry farmers enjoying 30pc rise in barley price and extra ‘sense of achievement’

While north Kerry has a strong tillage tradition, other parts of the Kingdom are not known for their barley or wheat production.

Teagasc reports from the 1970s indicate that less than 6pc of Kerry’s farmland was under tillage, indicating that land quality and market remoteness were barriers for aspiring tillage farmers.

Yet farmers in the Killarney area are enjoying a new-found pride in their growing abilities thanks to the arrival of the two local men, Aidan Forde and John Keane, behind Torc Brewing company.

Barley that previously just went for animal feed is being used for brewing, with local farmers seeing a 30pc increase in the price they receive.

John Dineen and Liam Courtney are two who have been enjoying the impact that new company has had not just on prices, but also on the sense of pride they have in their own crops.

The men say that back in their fathers’ day there was a thriving grain-growing trade but this gradually died away.

“It’s made a big difference price-wise, but going in and seeing what the lads are doing with the grain gives you a great sense of achievement as well,” John says.

“Before this, I was growing 16ac of barley but it was all going into animal feed.

“You’d hope that what’s happening now would encourage other lads.”

Word has got out that the company is looking for local grain and the pair behind Torc say they have been delighted with all the contact from farmers getting in touch and hoping to supply the brewery.

While Torc has been looking at organic grain, they accept conventionally grown grain and admit that the yield difference between organic and conventional is something that they have had to take into consideration.

Going forward, the hope is to trial more traditional grain varieties but the focus will always be on sourcing grain as locally as possible, which will be music to many local tillage farmers’ ears.

‘The Department isn’t regulating whiskey correctly – the place name on the label should reflect where it was distilled’

The focus on Irish grain will be heartening for many tillage farmers, who feel that their industry has not been championed nationally.

Irish whiskey sales are expected to reach €11.9m this year and it enjoys a Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) status as long as it is distilled and matured in wooden casks in Ireland for at least three years.

However, this remains a bone of contention for the Torc Brewing pair, who feel that whiskey labels with place names should be distilled in the area it appears to represent.

In Scotland you can only display a place name on a whiskey bottle if the alcohol has been distilled in that area.

The pair have lodged a complaint with the Department of Agriculture, arguing that Irish rules around the PGI status should emulate the Scottish ones.

For them, it links back to the use of local grain and supporting local farmers.

“The regulation of Scotch whisky has been much more progressive over the years then in Ireland,” Aidan Forde says.

“In my opinion, the Department isn’t regulating correctly.

“I think a lot of these smaller distilleries should do the same as us.

“They should look at local grain, and they should look at following that through to the product.

“We’re not trying to produce something that’s generic. We’re trying to produce different Irish whiskeys.

“Plus, I think the country also needs to look much more at peated whiskey production, which was a factor way back and has its roots in Ireland when peat fire was used in the drying process.

“It’s a pretty large sector in Scotland and there’s no reason why that can’t be the same in Ireland.”